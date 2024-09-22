How to watch the Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No. 14 Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL game will be played today. Both teams undefeated in the 2024-5 NFL regular season are looking to score a big win today.

One of the best matchups of Week 3 of the 2024-5 NFL regular season, this game is not one to miss. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings game, with or without cable.

How and when to watch the Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings game

The Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings game will be played on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). The NFL football game will air on CBS, and stream on Paramount+, Fubo and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings game without cable

While many cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the game if CBS isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Paramount+: Watch CBS-aired NFL football games without cable

If you want to spend your weekend watching football but don't have a cable subscription, consider a subscription to Paramount+. Paramount+ gives viewers access to all CBS original content, movies and more. You can watch NFL football on the Paramount+ Essential tier for $7.99 per month, or watch college football live on the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription tier, starting at $12.99 per month.

The platform live streams NFL football games airing on CBS, plus more live sporting events, including NCAA college football, PGA Tour golf and professional soccer

What you can stream with Paramount+:

All NFL football airing on CBS locally and nationally

On-demand CBS programming, including hit shows like "Survivor" and "NCIS"

Paramount+ original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King"

Professional soccer, including Champions League live (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

SEC college football games live (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

Add Paramount+ to your Amazon Prime Video subscription

You can also add Paramount+ to your Prime Video subscription to access CBS-aired NFL games, plus Paramount+ originals. Add Paramount+ Essential to your Prime Video subscription for $7.99 per month and watch every CBS-aired NFL game this season. Or, college football fans should add Paramount+ with Showtime to their Prime Video subscription to get access to CBS-aired college football and more for $12.99 per month. Both subscription tiers include a seven-day free trial.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and watch the NFL this season

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essential tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals (including Walmart's holiday deals), same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

Walmart+ members now get 25% off Burger King digital orders every day and a free Whopper with purchase every three months.



Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

Fubo is offering a seven-day free trial and $30 off your first month of service, so there's never been a better time this year to sign up. You'll be able to watch all of today's best NFL games without risk. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Fubo packages include access to NFL games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network. There are plenty of channels for NCAA college football fans too, including SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

The Pro ($49.99 first month after a seven-day free trial, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes over 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch NFL football, including CBS, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live college football games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch today's game with a digital HDTV antenna



Amazon

You can also watch sports airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. A 12-foot digital coax cable is included.

2024-5 NFL Season Week 3 Schedule

The 2024-5 NFL Season Week 3 schedule is below. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 22

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23