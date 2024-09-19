How to watch NFL football for free in Week 3: The best games and where to stream them

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This post is sponsored by Fubo.

Getty Images

Ten NFL teams remain undefeated coming into Week 3 of the 2024-5 NFL season, with upsets and surprises already dominating NFL regular season storylines so far. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are surging following a massive 41-10 upset victory in Week 2 over the Los Angeles Rams, 41-10. Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens haven't won yet coming into Week 3, which doesn't bode well for their chances of this being the season the team finally breaks out. And the Kansas City Chiefs are still one of the best teams (if not the best) in the league, but the team's Week 1 and Week 2 victories have been so close (they won by a toe in Week 1 and by a point in Week 2), the reigning Super Bowl champions may be ripe for an upset this season. All that football drama, and it's only Week 3 of the season.

Fubo is making it easy (and affordable) to watch all the big NFL games coming in Week 3, and the season ahead. The live TV streaming service offers access to all the games airing this season on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, NFL Network and ESPN. Best of all, Fubo is now offering a seven-day free trial, plus a promotion where you can save $30 on your first month of any subscription tier.

Tap the button below to score this limited-time Fubo deal and start watching NFL football ASAP. Then read on to see the full Week 3 NFL schedule, including when and where to watch all the week's best games.

Note: CBS, CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount Global.

Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

And with Fubo currently offering a seven-day free trial and a $30 discount on your first month of service, there's never been a better time to give the live TV streamer a try. You can watch all of the best network-aired games this week without paying a cent.

Fubo packages include access to NFL games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network. There are plenty of channels for NCAA college football fans too, including SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU.

Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet and computer -- up to 10 screens at once.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

The Pro ($49.99 first month after a seven-day free trial, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes more than 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Fubo offers a seven-day free trial for every pricing tier.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Our picks for the biggest and best games of NFL Week 3

Week 3 of the 2024-2025 NFL season offers big-time matchups you won't want to miss. Here are our picks for the top four games of the week, all available to watch live with a subscription to Fubo.

One may have been inclined to count out the Minnesota Vikings this season in the post-Kirk Cousins era. But two games into the regular season, the Vikings are looking good. Defeating the mighty San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 2, complete with a 97-yard Sam Darnold to Justin Jefferson touchdown, has breathed new life into Vikings fans.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud proved himself in his rookie season last year and continues to impress. The addition of Stefon Diggs to the Texans offense has fans hoping for another of the NFL's great quarterback/receiver duos.

Both teams come into Week 3 undefeated, making this one of our favorite matchups of the weekend.

Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, September 22 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT)

CBS/Fubo

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints are riding high following their epic 44-19 Week 2 victory over the stunned Dallas Cowboys. Undefeated coming into the weekend, the Saints are looking like bonafide AFC contenders. They face a worthy adversary in the Philadelphia Eagles, who have shaken off last year's Super Bowl loss. While the Eagles hope to dominate the NFC again this season, their late-game Week 2 "Monday Night Football" loss to the Atlanta Falcons will have the birds scrambling for a win this week.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday, September 22 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT)

Fox/Fubo

The Chiefs come into Week 3 undefeated following two "it could have gone either way" victories in Week 1 and Week 2. But the reigning Super Bowl champions are still one of the most dominant teams in the league, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to get even better with time. Meanwhile, the Falcons' 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, complete with Kirk Cousins' 70-yard game-winning drive, is a reminder of what Cousins is capable of. The Falcons are going to want to keep up the momentum gained in Week 2, giving this "Sunday Night Football" game the potential to become a real showdown.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, September 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT)

NBC/Fubo

The Bengals may be down two games coming into Week 3, but Joe Burrow's performance against the Chiefs in Week 2 is a reminder of just how good he (and this team) can be. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels scored a much-needed first win last week against the New York Giants, showing poise under pressure. While Week 3 offers two "Monday Night Football" matchups (the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills game will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and Fubo), if we're choosing one game of the night we choose the Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Monday, September 23 @ 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT)

ABC/Fubo

NFL Week 3 full schedule



The 2024-5 NFL regular season began on Thursday, September 6, 2024. The regular season concludes on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Below is the schedule for Week 3 of the 2024-5 NFL season. Note that the game you see on your local affiliate will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 22

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Key dates for the 2024-5 NFL season