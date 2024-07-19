How and where to watch NBA Summer League basketball games today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the 2024 California Classic summer league game at Chase Center on July 06, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NBA Summer League is on with the league's newest stars like Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James already making headlines. A precursor to the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, the NBA Summer League offers fans a preview of NBA rookies and the league's future stars in action.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the NBA Summer League games, even if you don't have cable.

How to watch the NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League games are being played from July 12, 2024 through July 22, 2024. The games will air on the ESPN family of channels, NBA TV, NBA League Pass and ESPN+.

How to watch the NBA Summer League without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include ESPN's channels, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

You can watch the NBA Summer League with a subscription to Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC, ESPN, CBS, ESPN, NBA TV and ION. In addition to WNBA basketball, Fubo also gives subscribers access to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the NBA Summer League without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial. To watch NBA this summer, add on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes NBA TV. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone in the family to watch.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch Caitlin Clark play this season, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream NBA Summer League game this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the NBA Summer League, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier. You'll also get access to more sports with Sling TV, which includes your local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates' live feeds. Add the Sports Extra package to level up your sports coverage, including NBA TV.

The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can cancel anytime. Add the Sports Extra package to watch NBA TV games for $11 per month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS or ION, you won't be able to watch Clark's games airing on CBS and ION with Sling TV. To watch CBS-aired games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ with Showtime are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN and ABC.

You get access to WNBA basketball, NHL

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

NBA League Pass: Watch the NBA Summer League this season

Select NBA Summer League games will be broadcast this season on NBA League Pass. With the NBA League Pass, you can watch out-of-market games live and on-demand, plus get round-the-clock NBA TV coverage, including select WNBA games. With an upgraded NBA League Pass Premium subscription, you get everything included in the NBA League Pass, plus you'll be able to stream live and on-demand games on up to three different devices at a time -- and get access to the in-arena stream for the game of your choice.

NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month. NBA League Pass Premium costs $23 per month. NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: NBA League Pass has some blackout games, which means certain local games and all nationally broadcast games will be available three hours after the live broadcast. All subscription tiers include access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch NBA Summer League games live for free

You can watch NBA Summer League games airing on CBS, ABC and ESPN with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 WNBA season, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Note: Hulu + Live TV does not carry NBA TV, but does carry most NBA Summer League games this season.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

Watch NBA Summer League games on ESPN+:

You can watch every NBA Summer League game this year on ESPN+, including Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more.

You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 per month.

Note: An ESPN+ subscription does not include ESPN's family of network's content and programming. To watch ESPN, you'll need a cable subscription, or a subscription to a streaming platform like SlingTV, one of the most affordable streaming platforms.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Select WNBA games, including some of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever games.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports including the Ivy League, Big Sky Conference and Atlantic A10 Conference.

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters.

NBA Summer League weekend schedule

Below is a schedule for the remaining NBA Summer League games this year.

All time Eastern

Friday, July 19

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m. -- NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. -- ESPN U

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, 6 p.m. -- NBA TV

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. -- ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat, 9 p.m. -- TBD

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Portland Trail BLazers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 11 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Saturday, July 20

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. -- ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. -- ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 11 p.m. -- NBA TV

Sunday, July 21

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. -- ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. -- ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. -- ESPN U

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. -- ESPN U

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. -- NBA TV

Monday, July 22

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. -- ESPN

What is the NBA Summer League?

The NBA Summer League provides teams an opportunity to try out different rosters, instead of their regular season lineup, giving rookies a chance to suit up and try on starting for size. Each team plays a handful of games, but the entirety of the team does not participate.