Disaster prep checklist: Be ready for hurricanes and emergencies with a go-bag ready kit

We're now in the thick of hurricane season. When a hurricane or other natural disaster strikes, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security advises you to have a go-bag (also known as a ready-kit) of essentials on hand to take with you in case you need to leave home in a rush. Don't wait until there's a major weather event -- now's the time to get prepared with a go-bag for you and your family.

So what should you have in your go-bag? And should these essentials literally be stored in a bag? Here's what you need to know.

Disaster preparedness checklist

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says you should place your essentials in airtight plastic bags, and then put them in one or two easy-to-carry containers, such as plastic bins or a duffel bag. When it comes to what to pack, there's an A and B list.

Here's what's most important:

Then, there are additional emergency supplies you may want to have on hand as well. You can see the full list here.

ReadyWise emergency freeze-dried food supply

This 72-hour freeze-dried emergency food kit is easy to throw in your bag. It offers 32 servings of food and boasts a 25-year shelf-life.

Find three entree options (cheesy macaroni, teriyaki rice and tortilla soup), one breakfast option (brown sugar and maple multi-grain) and one drink option (whey milk alternative). You can add hot or cold water.

"I've bought many ReadyWise meals," an Amazon reviewer says. "They're among the best options of their kind on the market. Tastes good. Easy to make. Reasonably priced."

Why we like this food kit: This kit offers a solution under $30 and you don't need hot water to make the food.

Sony portable AM/FM radio

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends packing a battery-powered radio in your go-bag.

Stay up to date on the news and weather forecasts with this portable, battery-powered option. This AM/FM radio from Sony has built-in speakers, an antenna and a headphone socket. It also has a hand strap for easy carrying.

"The Sony portable radio is absolutely the best sold on the market for sound, adjustable components and ear plugs. The battery life seems to last forever! My wife loved my radio so much, she took the Sony from me for her office at work," an Amazon customer says.

What we like about this radio: This relatively affordable radio keeps you in the know when the power is out.

Anker portable charger

A portable phone charger can keep your phone charged during a power outage. This one works for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more. It provides more than five charges for the iPhone XS, almost five full charges for the Samsung Galaxy S10, more than four charges for the iPhone 11 and more than two and a half charges for the iPad Mini 5.

"I have found it invaluable for when I have forgotten to charge my phone as it easily fits in my pocket and is the same size as my phone," an Amazon reviewer says. "The battery life is outstanding. It does take several hours to charge but that battery goes a long way."

What we like about this portable charger: This portable charger works for a variety of phones and other device types.

Coleman OneSource rechargeable camping lights

At a minimum, a flashlight is recommended, but these camping lights from Coleman are even more convenient.

These LED camping lanterns are run by rechargeable batteries and are dimmable. You can carry and hang them via a fabric lanyard. They run for eight hours on high and 90 hours on low, plus they are water-resistant.

This lantern is on sale for $33, reduced from $55.

What we like about these camping lights: These camping lights are rechargeable and can be hung up or carried.

Johnson & Johnson all-purpose compact first aid kit

This compact first aid kit is for minor injuries. It includes 160 essentials such as cleansing wipes, gauze pads, assorted bandages, rolled gauze, antibiotic cream, itch-stopping cream, acetaminophen caplets, an instant cold pack and more.

"One aspect I appreciate about this first aid kit is its compact size, making it easy to carry in a backpack, glove compartment or travel bag," an Amazon reviewer says. "The contents are well-organized, ensuring quick access to the required supplies. The items included are of good quality and are suitable for everyday mishaps."

This first aid kit is on sale for $16, reduced from $23.

What we like about this first aid kit: This first aid kit is compact enough to fit in your go-bag, while still housing a whopping 160 essentials.

Amazon Basics large nylon duffel bag

Don't forget the go-bag itself. Pick up this affordable zippered duffel bag from Amazon. This 4.6-star-rated duffel bag comes in two colors and has an interior of over 6,000 cubic inches.

This nylon duffel bag is lightweight and has a 50-pound weight capacity. It has zippered interior pockets and an exterior pocket. It offers both handles and a strap.

What we like about this duffel bag: This duffel bag is affordable and big enough to house the essentials the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends.