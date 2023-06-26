Fourth of July gasoline deal: Save 50 cents per gallon at BJ's Wholesale Club

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A BJ's Wholesale Club is shown on May 23, 2023 in Falls Church, VA. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Gas prices have come down significantly from their peak last summer according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Last week, the average price of regular unleaded gas in the U.S. was $3.577, significantly less than its June 2022 high of $5.006 per gallon. Still, that's quite the pinch at the pump, especially if you drive a larger vehicle, SUV or truck.

Fortunately, BJ's Wholesale Club is offering a Fourth of July deal on gasoline that could save you up to $20 per fill up. Here's what you need to know.

Save $35 on a BJ's Wholesale Club membership: $20 for one year (reduced from $55)

Fourth of July deal: Save 50 cents per gallon at BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club

You might already know that warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club offer some of the best gas prices in your area. But this coming Fourth of July weekend, the best deal on gasoline is at BJ's Wholesale Club.

Simply spend $150 in-club or online between June 22 and July 4 and you'll save 50 cents per gallon on your next fill up at BJ's Wholesale Club (through July 9, 2023). This deal is good on up to 40 gallons per fill up.

The discount can be earned once per day per primary membership. Your membership card needs to be swiped at the pump to for the discount to be applied, and your gas discounts earned can't be stacked. (Visit the BJ's Wholesale Club website for the full terms and conditions on this amazing offer.)

Not a BJ's Wholesale Club member? Well, good news -- right now you can score a full year membership for just $20. That's less than half the usual $55 per year membership price. When you consider the gas price deal and this membership deal, there's never been a better time to join BJ's Wholesale Club.

BJ's Wholesale Club membership, $20 for one year (reduced from $55)

Save 10 cents per gallon at Mobil and Exxon with Walmart+

If you're looking to save on gasoline later this summer -- and for quite some time after that -- you'll want to become a Walmart+ member. Walmart+ members get 10 cents off of gas at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations nationwide. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started and save cash.

There's more to Walmart+ than just gasoline discounts. With a Walmart+ membership, you also get free, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas; $35 minimum purchase required), early access to Walmart deals (such as Walmart Plus Week, coming in early July, and discounts on certain prescription drugs.

Walmart+ members now get free access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "NCIS" and "Survivor." Essential plan members also get access to NFL on CBS live.

You can get a 30-day free trial to Walmart+ now and start saving on gas -- and more -- immediately. After your free trial ends, Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

