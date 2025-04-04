How to watch tonight's Final Four games for March Madness 2025 NCAA tournament

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A view of Final Four merchandise after the Texas Longhorns defeat the TCU Horned Frogs in the the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 31, 2025, in Birmingham, Alabama. Elaina Eichorn/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The madness has reached its peak! March Madness 2025 has delivered incredible upsets, buzzer-beaters and unforgettable performances, and now, only four teams remain in each division. The NCAA basketball tournament's Final Four is here, setting the stage for an epic showdown in both the men's and women's brackets.

With powerhouse programs and Cinderella stories colliding, these matchups promise high-stakes drama and thrilling basketball action. Whether you're tuning in for the men's Final Four or the women's Final Four, you won't want to miss a second of the action.

Looking for ways to watch? We've got you covered with everything you need to know about the Final Four schedule, TV broadcast details and streaming options.

How can you watch the Final Four games with cable?

Ready for nonstop basketball action? If you have a cable subscription, you're all set to watch every heart-pounding moment of the Final Four. The men's Final Four will be broadcast live on CBS, bringing you courtside for every clutch shot and fast break. On the women's side, ESPN will deliver all the electrifying plays as the best teams in the NCAA women's basketball battle for a championship berth.

Just tune in at the scheduled game times, grab your favorite game-day snacks, and get ready to witness history. Check with your local cable provider to confirm the exact channel numbers so you don't miss a second of the action!

How can you stream the Final Four games without cable?

No cable? No problem! You don't have to miss a second of the Final Four action. With multiple streaming options available, you can catch all the drama from wherever you are — whether you're on your couch, at a watch party, or even on the go. Here's how:

Paramount+ : Fans who want seamless access to every dunk, three-pointer and game-winning shot can stream the men's Final Four games live on Paramount+ as they air on CBS.

: Fans who want seamless access to every dunk, three-pointer and game-winning shot can stream the men's Final Four games live on Paramount+ as they air on CBS. ESPN+ : Experience every fast break and clutch play live from Tampa on ESPN+, your go-to option for streaming the women's Final Four matchups.

: Experience every fast break and clutch play live from Tampa on ESPN+, your go-to option for streaming the women's Final Four matchups. Live TV streaming services : Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV provide access to CBS and ESPN, ensuring you can follow both the men's and women's Final Four games without a cable subscription

: Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV provide access to CBS and ESPN, ensuring you can follow both the men's and women's Final Four games without a cable subscription NCAA March Madness app: Stay updated in real-time with game streams, highlights and exclusive coverage on your favorite devices.

Who is in the men's Final Four?

The 2025 NCAA men's Final Four features the top teams battling for a spot in the national championship. The teams competing in the matchups are:

Florida Gators vs. Auburn Tigers

Duke Blue Devils vs. Houston Cougars

Who is in the women's Final Four?

The NCAA women's basketball tournament has been just as thrilling, with powerhouse programs and rising stars competing for a championship berth. The women's Final Four includes:

Texas Longhorns vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

UCLA Bruins vs. UConn Huskies

Full schedule for the Final Four games

Here is the full schedule for the 2025 NCAA Final Four games:

Women's Final Four : Friday, April 4, 2025

: Friday, April 4, 2025 Texas Longhorns vs. South Carolina Gamecocks : 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

vs. : 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

UCLA Bruins vs. UConn Huskies : 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

vs. : 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Men's Final Four : Saturday, April 5, 2025

: Saturday, April 5, 2025 Florida Gators vs. Auburn Tigers : 5:09 p.m. ET on CBS

vs. : 5:09 p.m. ET on CBS

Duke Blue Devils vs. Houston Cougars: 7:49 p.m. ET on CBS

Where are the Final Four games being played?

The 2025 NCAA Final Four will take place at the following venues:

Men's Final Four : Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas Women's Final Four: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida