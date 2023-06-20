Early Prime Day deal: Score the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for 25% off at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're ready to upgrade your smartphone, listen up. We've found a hot deal on the 4.3-star-rated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 that you won't want to miss.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone's 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat, tablet-like design).

Right now, you can score the phone for 25% off on Amazon. That's a savings of $450.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,350 (reduced from $1,800)

More of the best early Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones

If you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023 to upgrade your smartphone, here are the top Samsung smartphones that you can get on sale right now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB): $700

The 4.8-star-rated Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB): $1,155

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,155 (reduced from $1,380)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $400

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, $400 (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB): $619

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $619 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $835

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ includes all of the top-of-the-line features found in the S22, along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and more battery. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $835 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $800

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may not be the latest in the Samsung smartphone lineup, but it's still one of the best Android smartphone options for 2023. Right now you can shop the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $400 off.

The Samsung S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Save on the Samsung S22 Ultra below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $800 (reduced from $1,200)

