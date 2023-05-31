Dyson is on sale at Amazon: Take 25% off a Dyson air purifier and fan

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.





Dyson

Skip the misery of allergy season and sweaty summer days spent working from home. The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 air purifier and fan is 25% off at Amazon right now.

Not only will this 4.5-star-rated fan cool you down, it can eliminate dust, pet dander and other allergens that linger in the air. The Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan can pull in airborne particles at a distance and improve your room's air quality. It features a 360-degree filtration system that combines a filter to remove odors and gases with HEPA to capture 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. Want to start purifying and cooling before you get home? The must-have Dyson device can be connected to a mobile app and controlled remotely.

Take 25% off the Dyson Pure Cool at Amazon today.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 air purifier and fan, $299 (reduced from $400)

More deals on air purifiers

Air purifiers are excellent tools for filtering out airborne pollutants and improving your indoor air quality. These devices can reduce the presence of pet dander, dust mites, allergens, air pollutants and more in your home. They are especially popular during allergy season, but they can be used any time. Instead of entering your lungs, airborne particles enter the air filter, leaving you with crisp, clean air in your home.

The key to the best air quality is finding a purifier with a True HEPA filter. These filters can "remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns," according to the Environmental Protection Agency. (For comparison, standard HEPA filters remove 99% of particles as small as two microns.)

Worried a top-rated air purifier won't be in your budget? Don't be! The experts at CBS Essentials have found a bunch of customer-loved air purifiers on sale right now. These devices have a four-star rating or higher and includes tons of positive reviews.

Molekule Air Pro: $715

Molekule

Molekule air purifiers were developed over 25 years ago by research scientists to "break down pollutants at a molecular level, including viruses, bacteria, mold, ozone, allergens, and chemicals." This air purifier for large rooms (up to 1,000 square feet) claims to detect and destroy pollutants 1,000-times smaller than standard filters.

Molekule Air Pro, $715 (reduced from $1,015)

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier: $500

Samsung

The whisper-quiet Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier features enhanced HEPA filtration, a pet mode to reduce hair and odor, plus five-way suction that pulls in air from all corners of the room.

Recommended for rooms up to 350-square feet.

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier, $500 (reduced from $700)

Molekule Air Mini+: $310



Molekule

The Molekule Air Mini+ is great for spaces up to 250-square feet. It claims to detect and destroy pollutants 1,000-times smaller than standard filters.

Molekule Air Mini+, $310 (reduced from $359)

CleanLight Air Pro: $80

CleanLight

This on-sale, battery-powered air purifier can remove dust, smoke, odors, pet dander and bacteria from the air for up to four hours. The CleanLight Air Pro includes a cup holder attachment for use in the car, on the plane or in a stroller.

CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (regularly $190)

Levoit air purifier with True HEPA filter: $80



Amazon

This Levoit air purifier has a three-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, a True HEPA filter and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter. It offers three speed settings and claims to circulate the air in a room more than four-times per hour.

Levoit air purifier with True HEPA filter, $80 after coupon (reduced from $90)

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier: $80

Amazon

This three-stage air purifier has a pre-filter and activated carbon filter, True HEPA filter and UV-C light. It has three fan speeds and three timer settings.

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier, $80 after coupon (reduced from $130)

Airtok air purifier: $80

Amazon

Pick up two air purifiers with this True HEPA set (recommended for 100-square feet). They have an aroma pad you can add essential oils onto, plus a night light. Set them on a timer if you'd like.

Airtok air purifier (2-pack), $80 after coupon (reduced from $177)

Related content from CBS Essentials

