CBS Mornings Deals: Save up to 30% on an inflight organizer

This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Serenity Organizers: Save up to 30%

Serenity Organizers

The Serenity Organizers' inflight organizer has been designed to keep your travel essentials secure, organized and within reach during your flight. Slip it onto your pull-down tray, lock the tray in place, and the organizer can hold personal items such as electronic devices, water bottles, eyeglasses, snacks and more. The organizer can be configured into a drawstring tote too, so once your flight is over, you can put all of those necessities into the bag to carry off the plane.

Another benefit of using the organizer is that you don't have to touch the pull-down tray or the backseat pocket as much, which may not have been cleaned before you got on the plane. The organizer is also made of an antimicrobial fabric, which may also help you stay germ-free while flying, and can be cleaned in the washer and dryer.

Normally priced at $34.99 get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 30% off, only $24.50.

Fireside Outdoor: Save up to 29%

Fireside Outdoor

Fireside Outdoor makes products that aim to revolutionize your campfire experience. The PopUp fire pit is portable, made of stainless steel and offers 2' x 2' feet of burn space. It sits 15" off the ground and can be folded up and transported in an over-the-shoulder storage bag, which may make it easier to carry around while traveling.

The ember mat was made to protect surfaces from popping embers and dripping grease that may end up escaping from your grill or fire pit while in use. It measures 60" x 67", is made of silicone and contains stainless steel grommets to help the mat stay in place during windy conditions.

There are also thermal protection gloves, which the brand recommends using while setting up and managing the fire in your pit or grill. Each is made with a material designed to withstand temperatures of up to 932 degrees.

Normally priced at $24.99 - $199.95, get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 29% off, only $18.50 - $149.99.

Eton carbon monoxide detector: Save up to 38%

Eton

When the power goes out, the Blackout Buddy CO continues to detect for carbon monoxide. The device is able to achieve this with its two power sources -- a 120V AC outlet and AA battery pack. So if there's an outage, the batteries will act as the power backup for the device.

This carbon monoxide detector from Eton also comes with an LED screen that displays your home's current CO levels, and a light that illuminates as soon as the outlet stops providing power. If the device detects carbon monoxide, an alarm with a flashing light will sound to alert you and your loved ones. You can just keep this in your home or take it with you on vacation to use in your hotel or Airbnb.

Normally priced at $64.99, get one now at CBSDeals.com for 38% off at only $39.99.