The best Xbox games coming out ahead of the 2024 holiday season

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Xbox fans may not have a huge new console refresh to look forward to this holiday season like PlayStation 5 owners, but there's still plenty to play. There's a massive library of Xbox titles available now, and more still on the way, that should delight just about any gamer. And if you're looking for a gift for yourself or a loved one as the end of 2024 nears, there's no better than the gift of play.

It can be overwhelming to figure out which games are hot and which ones are flops. To help you navigate through the sea of options, we've curated a list of the cream of the crop, both available now and still to come.

Below, find some of the best Xbox games of the 2024 holiday season. Grab one or a few for yourself or someone you know who needs an epic adventure or some seriously slick storytelling.

Best Xbox game: "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"

Amazon

MachineGames' latest Indian Jones adventure will have you set off on a journey set between the events of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Last Crusade." Step into the shoes of the iconic archaeologist Indy himself as he travels the globe in search of ancient artifacts and hidden treasures.

This first-person action-adventure game will include a variety of exotic locations with puzzles to solve and treasure to collect. You'll also have to take on Nazi forces (always around and ready for a punch), with tons of action sequences like those in the movies. From ancient ruins to bustling cities, you'll be one step ahead of your enemies as you make your way to your ultimate destination.

It may not be a new Indiana Jones movie, but it's just as good, with Harrison Ford's likeness and everything you'd expect from the series. It'll be available on Xbox as of December 9.

Best Xbox role-playing game: "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth"

Amazon

In the latest installment of the "Like a Dragon" series, you take on the mantle of Ichiban Kasuga as he finds himself stranded in Hawaii. In search of his birth mother, he's detained and forced into a conspiracy he wants no part of. With the help of "Yakuza" mainstay Kazuma Kiryu, Ichiban has to figure out how to get back to Japan on top of unraveling what nefarious forces want with him in this tropical paradise.

This RPG is part turn-based adventure and action game, as you progress through the story and take part in a variety of experiences: The main story, an "Animal Crossing"-like simulator game, host and business club sims, and much more with a mind-boggling amount of content.

There's always something new to discover right around the corner in this game, but where it really shines is its ability to drain every drop of tears out of you one minute while making you giggle the next. It'll also give you the rundown on the iconic Kiryu as far as his future with the series.

Best Xbox fighting game: "Tekken 8"

Amazon

If you love fighting games, the Tekken series is for you. It's sold more than 55 million copies worldwide and it's been an arcade mega-hit for the entirety of its inception. This new installment is just as good, too. The story continues to follow the tragic saga of the Mishima and Kazama bloodlines, with world-shaking father-son grudge matches. This game kicks off after Kazuya has defeated his father using the forces of G Corporation.

If you've been gaming under a rock since 1994, "Tekken" is the best known 3D fighting game. The latest version offers the same level of challenge as its predecessors, but with a new and optional control scheme for those new to the series. It also provides an easier and more accessible way to experience this high-intensity game for the first time.

You can play with your choice of 32 fighters. Expect more aggressive gameplay than before and better, next-gen visuals, and plenty of unlockables as you play through the story and other additional modes. There's plenty here for fighting game vets and newcomers alike.

Best Xbox action game: "Senua's Saga: Hellblade II"

Amazon

One of the most exciting and impactful action games in the Xbox catalogue is "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice," and now the torch gets to be passed to its sequel. Enter the mind of Senua, a Celtic warrior battling her inner demons and the horrors of the Norse mythology-inspired world around her. In this photorealistic adventure, you'll journey to the depths of her psyche and beyond.

Head through vile, disturbing landscapes and face off against nightmarish creatures while the lines blur between reality and illusion. The game's intense combat system forces you to think on your toes while you take part in raw battles and grapple with Senua's mental state; she's not doing well after the first game, and she's about to break.

This is a powerful adventure that forces you to stop and think when you're controlling Senua as she deals with psychosis and other mental challenges while still remaining entertaining. It's one of the best-looking games on the system by far and it's well worth trying out for fans of any genre.

Best Xbox first-person shooter game: "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6"

Amazon

Get ready to take up arms against the bad guys once more in the latest addition to the long-running Call of Duty series. This sixth sequel to the original "Black Ops" is set in the early '90s and focuses on the aftermath of the Cold War. It has a deep single-player experience to explore in addition to a swath of multiplayer options, which are usually the major draw for players looking to get into a new first-person shooter.

"Black Ops 6" will offer everything from classic team deathmatches to objective-based games and the fan-favorite zombies mode for a bit more variety. It'll also boast new gameplay mechanics that should improve the way you can interact with NPCs as well as real players, like sprinting, diving, and sliding as well as automated player movements. It's set to be one of the most polished Call of Duty games, and it's easy to see why in early trailers.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" is reporting in on October 25.

Best Xbox adventure game: "Dragon Age: The Veilguard"

Amazon

The latest installment in the "Dragon Age" series looks to be an impressive one. As the customizable protagonist Rook, you'll once again shape your own story, choosing your class, lineage, gender, and appearance. These choices not only impact Rook's abilities and playstyle but unlock different narrative paths, dialogue options, and gameplay interactions throughout the story.

The action-RPG mechanics of "Dragon Age: Veilguard" have evolved this time around, making for a more immersive experience. Choose between the classic warrior, rogue and mage classes, each with their own specialized sub-classes, and engage in real-time battles. Unleash special moves using the ability wheel, or pause the action to select skills from your party members.

Your decisions will have far-reaching consequences. Align yourself with different factions, each with its own agenda and goals, and see how your choices change the game. This meaty BioWare RPG experience should be one of the series' most explosive yet. You'll be able to play it on October 31.

Best Xbox platforming game: "Sonic X Shadow Generations"

Amazon

Sonic fans, you're in for a treat. "Sonic Generations," widely regarded as one of the best 3D Sonic games, makes a triumphant comeback with "Sonic X Shadow Generations."

This new release not only includes a fully remastered version of the original game but also introduces a brand-new campaign starring the fan-favorite Shadow the Hedgehog. You'll get classic "Sonic Generations" gameplay was well as fresh content that explores Shadow's storyline, which should deliver an exciting team-up between Sonic, the speedy blue hedgehog, and Shadow, the ultimate lifeform.

With improved visuals and mechanics as well as the addition of Shadow's unique abilities, this remix of a classic "Sonic" game should be an exciting addition to just about any Switch fan's library.

You can catch "Sonic X Shadow Generations" when it heads to Xbox on October 25.