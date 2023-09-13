Best washer and dryer deals at the Discover Samsung fall sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Discover Samsung fall sale is going on now with tons of major deals on must-have washers, dryers and more home appliances. Plus, you can also score some additional savings when you bundle two or more appliances. Save an extra $125 when you buy two appliances, save $225 when you buy three appliances or upgrade your whole kitchen with four or more new appliances for $475 off.

These customer-loved Samsung washing machines and electric dryers are outfitted with the latest in laundry technology. These home appliances have AI capabilities that can select the perfect wash and dry cycle for your clothing, bedding and more. These devices work quickly and offer Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control and check in with your laundry right from your smartphone.

Samsung will be dropping even more laundry appliance deals throughout the sale with special daily deals and flash deals, so check back here often to shop all the best Discover Samsung fall washer and dryer deals.

The Samsung Bespoke front-load washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial is our bestselling washing machine of 2023. The 4.7-star-rated Samsung device features an AI smart dial that can learn and recommend your favorite cycles and let's you customize your cycle list. This machine features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can get end-of-cycle alerts, start, stop and schedule cycles and more right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings app. Plus, it's super fast. It can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

Work from home? Enjoy a more peaceful laundry experience thanks to this washing machine's Vibration Reduction Technology+ that reduces noise and vibration as compared to other Samsung washing machines.

This 5.3-cubic-foot washer is a great size for couples and small families. Right now, it's $551 off. Get it for $898 (regularly $1,449). Choose from three colors. All shades are on sale during Samsung's fall deals event.

Why we like this washing machine:

It can work quickly and quietly -- a must if you're still working from home. It can be controlled and monitored remotely from your smartphone. Plus, its AI smart dial can take the guesswork out of choosing a laundry cycle.

The ActiveWave Agitator can help reduce noise, vibration and tangling while powerfully cleaning. The on-sale machine's Super Speed wash can thoroughly wash a full load in just 28 minutes. The five-star-rated washing machine includes Wi-Fi connectivity with Samsung's SmartThings app. Use the app to remotely start and schedule your laundry, plus receive end-of-cycle alerts to your smartphone.

You can save $350 on this washing machine during the Discover Samsung Fall sales event. Right now you can score this washer for $729 (regularly $1,099).

Why we like this washing machine:

It works to run quietly without tangling your clothing. If silence is really what matters most, this device features a soft-close lid that seals the machine safely, gently and silently. Plus, it features an active water jet that can help pretreat stains with a built-in water faucet.

Upgrade to a stylish Bespoke AI dryer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors. At 7.6-cubic-feet, this is Samsung's largest dryer. It can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. Its AI Optimal Dry function takes the guesswork out of cycle selection by choosing the best time and temperature settings based on what you're drying. It can also recommend your favorite cycles and allow you to customize your cycle list. It features an internal drum light so you can always see what's in there, even at night.

It's on sale at Samsung now for just $1,048 (regularly $1,612). The shades brushed navy and silver steel are on sale now.

Why we like this electric dryer:

Not only is this smart dryer fast, it also offers functions you won't be able to live without. This electric dryer includes a drying rack right inside the drum. The door is also reversible, so you can choose which way your dryer door opens to better suit your laundry room layout.

This is Samsung's first-ever electric dryer designed with pet owners in mind. You know how you're always tossing pet blankets and pet beds into the laundry? Pet owners considering an appliance upgrade need to check out this Samsung smart electric dryer. Its Pet Care Dry function can help remove 97% of major unpleasant pet odors. It's also equipped with a Steam Sanitize+ function that sanitizes clothing and can help reduces wrinkles and odors. This appliance has Wi-Fi connectivity with the Samsung SmartThings app so you can remotely start, schedule and get end-of-cycle alerts on your smartphone. Plus, its helpful Sensor Dry helps prevent over-drying for optimal fabric care.

This five-star-rated dryer is $350 off right now. Get it for just $799 (regularly $,1,149) during Samsung's fall deals event.

Why we like this electric dryer:

This 7.4-cubic-foot dryer is big enough for a family. It's a great option for pet owners who don't want their bedding and clothing to smell like pet odors. Plus, it has smart technology to protect your laundry and let you start, stop and monitor the device remotely.

