The best washing machine for your space might just be a top-load washer. Top-load washing machines can do it all. The experts at CBS Essentials have found top-rated washing machines with a large to ultra-large washer capacity. All of these machines have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive reviews.

Keep reading to shop GE appliances, Samsung washers, Maytag washing machines, Speed Queen washers and an LG washer with multiple wash options.

Speed Queen top-load washer, $1,329 (regularly $1,661)

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $850 (regularly $1,199)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $850 (regularly $1,035)

Many of these laundry appliances include quick wash, heavy duty and deep water washing for everything from duvets and towels to a large load of laundry. These home appliances come in a variety of colors including stainless steel, black, white, blue and more.

If you think it might be time to buy the best top load washer for your home, keep reading to discover the best top-load washing machines in 2023 below.

When should I buy a new washing machine?



Is it time to replace your old washing machine with a new front-loading laundry appliance? Experts say you should replace your old washing machine every 12.6 years. They report that your machine's lifespan can vary by a number of factors: stress, abrasion, maintenance, technological change, fashion, shift in values and other external environmental influences. That means a brand new front-load washing machine should last you about as long.

Of course, if the washing machine you currently own just isn't right for you or your family, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

What is the best top-load washing machine to buy?

The best washing machines to buy include smart features such as AI technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, antimicrobial capabilities, super speed and a bevy of wash cycle options to tackle a small load or a large load of laundry. If you have a large family or know that you like to wash your king-size duvet once a week, consider a large or ultra-large capacity washing machine.

The best top-load washing machines in 2023 suit a variety of needs. They come from reliable top-load washing machine brands such as Samsung and LG. Keep reading to discover the best top-load washing machines in 2023 that you can shop right now.

The best top-load washing machines in 2023

We've found the best top-load washing machines in 2023. These washing machines are all have an at least four-star rating and include tons of positive reviews. Many of these home appliances are on sale now. If you're looking for a front-load washing machine, click here.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $850 (regularly $1,035)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer

Samsung

Looking for something even larger? This extra-large capacity washer is 5.5-cubic-feet. It can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $850 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung top-load washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+

Samsung

Looking for a washing machine that won't make whir and bang? This 4.3-star-rated Samsung top-load washer is outfitted with Samsung's Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing, plus a soft-close lid. This 4.5-cubic-foot washer features an extra-high water level to ensure you can soak even your biggest loads of laundry.

It's on sale at Samsung now.

Samsung top-load washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+, $764 (regularly $849)

Speed Queen top-load washer

Speed Queen via Appliances Connection

Speed Queen's 4.6-star-rated, top-load washer features six pre-set cycles and four temperature options. The 3.2-cubic-foot washer can finish a full load of washing in about 30 minutes.

Unlike many washing machines, this top-load washer doesn't feature a lid lock. That can be a big plus if you've discovered mid-load that you've forgotten a pair of pants or a couple of socks.

Speed Queen top-load washer, $1,329 (regularly $1,661)

LG mega-capacity smart top-load washer with TurboWash3D Technology

LG via Appliances Connection

Fit more into your washing machine with this 5.5-cubic-foot LG top-load washer. This laundry appliance can clean a full load of washing in 29 minutes. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can stop, start and select a cycle remotely via your smartphone. This washing machine features a stainless-steel tub to avoid chips that can snag and ruin clothing.

This 4.6-star-rated washer is on sale now.

LG mega-capacity smart top-load washer with TurboWash3D Technology, $799 (regularly $919)

GE Profile top-load washer with Smarter Wash Technology and FlexDispense

GE via Appliances Connection

GE's adaptive Smarter Wash Technology enables optimization of cleaning power and fabric care within each cycle. Anti-microbial protection is built into key washer components to help prevent odor-causing bacteria in areas like the tub, dispenser drawer and drain hose. The top-load washing machine features dedicated dispensers for detergent, detergent packs and fabric softeners.

This 4.6-star-rated washer is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity so you can start, stop, and monitor your laundry from your smart phone and receive real-time notifications and updates.

GE Profile top-load washer with Smarter Wash Technology and FlexDispense, $722 (regularly $903)

