This Dewalt drill driver kit is perfect for 2024 DIY projects... and it's 36% off on Amazon

It's officially the start of 2024, which means you're probably making resolutions and plans for the new year. If your goal for 2024 is to take on new home improvement projects, or finally get around to doing those home repairs you put off in 2023, we highly recommend you take advantage of this deal from Dewalt. Right now, Dewalt's 20V Max drill driver/impact driver combo kit is 36% off on Amazon, saving buyers $86 on their purchase. Dewalt is a premium power tool brand that is normally pretty expensive, so this discount is certainly something to take advantage of.

This discounted combo kit from Dewalt is a steal. Buying an impact driver or drill from renowned brands such as Dewalt can set consumers back $100, $200 or even $300 each. With this deal, you get a half-inch drill driver, a quarter-inch impact driver, chargers for each and a convenient storage bag for just $153.

Each power tool uses 20-volt batteries, offering prolonged battery life for users. They are also ergonomically designed to be comfortable in hand and are relatively lightweight for the work they can accomplish, with the drill weighing 3.6 pounds and the impact driver weighing 2.8 pounds. The drill has two speed settings, which is helpful when dealing with strong material, such as concrete, and the impact driver has a convenient, built-in light on it that offers greater visibility when working in darker corners or areas of your home, such as under the house.

This Dewalt combo kit has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: "Good combo set. I have a few different sets of drill drivers, and this is by far the most powerful and best of them. Battery life is also very good and feels powerful. Value for [the] money for sure."

Another verified customer said, "I purchased this to replace another battery-operated drill that just isn't cutting it. This one is so nice! It is not that heavy and the built-in light is a great feature to have when you are working in darker areas.

"The battery doesn't take very long to charge and it lasts well. It has a good warranty and has the power that we need in our tools for the work that we use it for."