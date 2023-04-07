Best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases for 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung via Amazon

If you've upgraded to the Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll want to protect your expensive new phone with a high-quality case. A phone case can help protect your phone from breaking due to accidental drops -- plus, with tons of fun designs and color options, phone cases can also make fun fashion accessories.

Keep reading to explore the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases of 2023.

Top products in this article

OtterBox Commuter Series case for Samsung Galaxy S23, $40

Samsung silicon case for Samsung Galaxy S23, $30

Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S23, $18 (reduced from $27)

Best protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 in 2023

Protect your phone with one of these top-rated cases.

OtterBox Commuter Series case

Amazon

If you're looking for heavy-duty phone protection, consider the Otterbox Commuter case. It has raised edges (to protect your camera and screen) and is said to survive three times as many drops as the military standard. It also features an antimicrobial technology that protects the case's exterior against common bacteria and has a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth. Find this 4.5-star-rated case in four colors.

OtterBox Commuter Series case for Samsung Galaxy S23, $40

OtterBox Commuter Series case for Samsung Galaxy S23+, $40

OtterBox Commuter Series case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $40

Case-Mate Pelican Voyager



If you tend to drop your phone, consider the Pelican Voyager. Case-Mate says it's tested the phone to military specifications -- the better to help your phone survive multiple drops. The Pelican Voyager features four levels of durable plastic. Its edges are rimmed with energy-absorbing rubber.

Case-Mate Pelican Voyager Samsung Galaxy S23, $60

Case-Mate Pelican Voyager Samsung Galaxy S23+, $60

Case-Mate Pelican Voyager Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $60

Samsung silicon case

Amazon

This is the official Samsung silicon case. It offers a soft, sleek design and provides a comfortable grip that helps you hold on to your phone. This high-quality, basic case fits snuggly on your phone to help protect it against drops. This is a solid option for buyers looking for a soft, well-fitting Samsung Galaxy S23 case that need more mid-range protection.

Samsung silicon case for Samsung Galaxy S23, $30

Samsung silicon case for Samsung Galaxy S23+, $22 (reduced from $30)

Samsung silicon case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $30

Case-Mate leather wallet case



Interested in a phone case that doubles as a wallet? Consider the Case-Mate leather wallet folio case. It features 12-foot drop protection and antimicrobial case protection to protect from germs. It has card slots and a separate cash pocket so that you can keep everything you need in the case.

Case-Mate leather wallet case for Samsung Galaxy S23, $60

Case-Mate leather wallet case for Samsung Galaxy S23+, $60

Case-Mate leather wallet case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $60

Best budget cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 in 2023

If you're on a budget but still want a great phone case, check out these affordable options available for under $20.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S case

Amazon

This Spigen ultra hybrid S clear case features anti-yellowing technology so that you can clearly see the phone's original color and design. It is made of a thermoplastic, polyurethane bumper with a durable polycarbonate backing and has raised edges along the camera and screen for protection.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Samsung Galaxy S23 case, $19 after coupon (reduced from $40)

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Samsung Galaxy S23 case, $19 after coupon (reduced from $40)

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case, $19 after coupon (reduced from $40)

Caseology Parallax

Amazon

This inexpensive, two-tone Apple iPhone 14 case from Caseology features a simple one-piece design. It has passed military-grade drop testing. It's wireless charging and screen protector compatible.

Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S23, $18 (reduced from $27)

Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S23+, $18 (reduced from $27)

Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $18 (reduced from $27)

Samsung Galaxy S23 phone case buying guide

Not sure which case to buy? Explore the FAQs below to learn more about buying the best Samsung Galaxy S23 series case.

Does the size of the case matter for a Samsung Galaxy S23?

Yes, it's very important to buy the correct size for your phone. The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra all have different screen sizes and thus require different case sizes.

Do Samsung Galaxy S23 cases come with a screen protector?

Some Samsung S23 cases come with a screen or camera lens protector, but many require you to buy those separately. For the best protection, double-check what is included with your chosen case and purchase additional accessories, like a screen protector, separately if desired.

Do you have to put a case on the Samsung Galaxy S23?

You technically don't need a Samsung Galaxy S23 case, but putting a case on your smartphone can help protect it against damage from accidental drops. Investing is a protective case is typically much cheaper than replacing a cracked screen, so it's usually worth the extra money.

Related content from CBS Essentials