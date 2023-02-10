Best Sam's Club deals in Feb. 2023: Save $25 on a yearly membership and more
February 2023 is an excellent time to take advantage of the deals at Sam's Club. There are sales on Vizio TVs, Starbucks coffee pods, Bose soundbars and more crave-worthy items. There's even a deal on a Valentine's Day gift crate for your loved ones.
You need to be a Sam's Club member to get these amazing deals. Not yet a Sam's Club member? You can get a one-year membership to Sam's Club for only $25 right now and start saving immediately. That's half the usual price.
Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)
The warehouse retailer even has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.
Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)
Sam's Club members get access to the stores' gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. (This is a common warehouse club perk: Costco members get access to Costco gas stations.) Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. The warehouse giant also offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.
Best Sam's Club member deals in February 2023
It's not just Sam's Club memberships that are on sale -- the warehouse retailer is marking down all sorts of great household items and apparel in February 2023. We've rounded up our favorite deals to shop at Sam's Club below, or use the button to head directly to all the deals.
Hurry, many of the following featured Sam's Club deals end soon.
- Valentine's Day Deluxe Chocolate Gift Crate, $37 (reduced from $43)
- Vizio 75" Class MQX Series 4K QLED HDR 120Hz Smart TV (2023 model), $950 (reduced from $1,200)
- Member's Mark 24-piece Glass Food Storage Set, $20 (reduced from $25)
- Starbucks Pike Place K-Cups, Medium Roast (72 ct.), $34 (reduced from $42)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Rechargeable Toothbrush, $80 (reduced from $100)
- Rubbermaid 50-Piece EasyFindLids Vented Food Storage Set, $21 (reduced from $25)
- Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips (19.375 oz.), $3.98 (reduced from $4.48)
- Bose Solo Soundbar Series II, $160 (reduced from $200)
- JBL Reflect Aero Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $70 (reduced from $100)
- Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum, $90 (reduced from $100)
- Land's End Men's Flannel Lined Shirt Jacket, $15 (reduced from $27)
- Member's Mark Heathered Border Cozy Knit Throw (assorted colors), $25 (reduced from $30)
L.O.L. Surprise OMG World Travel Doll, City Babe
This L.O.L. Surprise City Babe doll loves to travel. She comes with 15 surprises including clothes, luggage and more accessories.
L.O.L. Surprise OMG World Travel Doll, City Babe, $15 (reduced from $31)
Member's Mark Hangout Pod
How cool is this hangout pod? It comes with a stand and with a tree strap to hang it outside. It also has built-in LED lights. This pod has a 350-pound weight capacity.
Member's Mark Hangout Pod, $130 (reduced from $200)
Bose Solo Soundbar Series II
Improve the sound of your TV with this soundbar. It has a dialogue mode that enhances speech and is Bluetooth-compatible.
Bose Solo Soundbar Series II, $160 (reduced from $200)
JBL Reflect Aero Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
These dustproof and waterproof JBL earbuds are noise-canceling and their price can't be beat. Their battery lasts 24 hours.
JBL Reflect Aero Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds, $70 (reduced from $100)
Land's End Men's Flannel Lined Shirt Jacket
This men's flannel-lined shirt jacket with pockets from Land's End is selling out fast. Find this cotton jacket in three colors.
Land's End Men's Flannel Lined Shirt Jacket, $15 (reduced from $27)
Member's Mark Heathered Border Cozy Knit Throw
This cozy striped throw blanket is already sold out in several colors. It's oversized, so feet aren't left out in the cold. It's still available in two colors currently, so shop fast.
Member's Mark Heathered Border Cozy Knit Throw (assorted colors, 60" x 70"), $20 (reduced from $30)
