The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best refrigerators in 2023. We've even consulted an appliance expert to answer many of your most commonly asked questions about the kitchen essential.

Ahead, discover top-rated refrigerators from Samsung, LG, GE, Miele, Bosch and more. All of these refrigerators have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Many of these fridges are on sale now.

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView, $2,500 (regularly $2,900)

Bosch 800 series 36" smart four-door french door refrigerator, $3,799

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,199 (reduced from $4,500)

What to consider before buying a refrigerator

Appliance expert and repair tech Renae DuHaime told CBS Essentials that when purchasing a refrigerator (or any major home appliance) you need to consider the size of your space. "The first thing you'll want to do is measure and take a photo of the space it will be occupying," they explained. "Having the photo to reference when you're shopping helps to be able to visualize whether the fridge will work in the space–for example, if there is a wall on one side of the space that would prevent the door from being opened in a certain direction."

DuHaime told CBS Essentials that our reads should familiarize themselves with popular refrigerator styles. "Most residential refrigerators come in one of five different styles," they said. "Each style has its own space restrictions that you'll want to take into consideration. For example, unlike a top-mount refrigerator (which has a smaller freezer compartment), a side-by-side refrigerator has an equal amount of space in both the fresh food compartment and the freezer compartment.

However, that space is mostly vertical, meaning the respective compartments are usually very narrow. If you often cook meals or baked goods that take up a lot of horizontal space in the fridge (or if you're like me, and you have a tendency to put the entire box in the fridge when you order pizza), a side-by-side fridge wouldn't work very well for you."

How to shop for a refrigerator like an appliance expert

Want to shop for a refrigerator like an expert? "The best advice I can give when looking at a specific refrigerator brand is to visit their website," DuHaime shared. "A brand's website can tell you a lot about what it might be like to own an appliance made by that brand.

Does their website have customer service easily accessible, or is it difficult to figure out how to get in contact with them? Can you look up a PDF version of their appliance manuals easily, or are they nowhere to be found? Do they offer extra advice on how to get the best out of their products, or does their website focus more on sales? This can all make a big difference in the kind of support you'll receive from that brand should your appliance ever have an issue that you need resolved."

When should I replace my refrigerator?



It might be time to upgrade or replace your old refrigerator with one of the best refrigerators in 2023. There are a variety of new refrigerators on the market that are equipped with the latest in refrigerator tech, and they're all on sale now. But if your old refrigerator doesn't seem to be causing any issues, how will you know when it's time to replace it?

The United States Department of Energy recommends replacing your refrigerator every 12 years. Of course, you can always replace or upgrade your refrigerator today. Especially if you aren't happy with your current refrigerator brand or model.

Shop refrigerators on sale at Wayfair for Way Day 2023

Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is on now. It includes slashed prices on top-rated Samsung and GE refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, indoor and outdoor furniture, plus a whole lot more.

We've found the best refrigerator deals at that you can shop during Way Day 2023. Hurry -- these deals only lasts through April 27. Some product availability varies by region, so always be sure to check stock now.

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub: $1,799

Wayfair

This Samsung smart fridge features multi-vent technology to keep a consistent temperature on every shelf for even cooling.

The 4.7-star side-by-side fridge is currently 23% off for Way Day.

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (reduced from $2,332)

Samsung side-by-side Energy Star refrigerator: $1,299

Samsung via Wayfair

Score a Way Day deal on a Samsung fridge. This on-sale refrigerator features all-around cooling to keep every item on every shelf evenly cooled. Its high-capacity indoor ice maker saves shelf space for your frozen foods.

It features an adjustable top shelf for tall items and gallon door bins.

Samsung side-by-side Energy Star refrigerator, $1,299 (regularly $1,666)

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator: $1,997

Wayfair

This GE smart refrigerator features a french door design. The door is outfitted with an advanced water filtration system for the ice maker and water dispenser. It includes a child lock and smart door alarm. Plus, with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish, it's easy to wipe away smudges and fingerprints to maintain a sparkling clean finish.

The refrigerator also offers plenty of storage and organization options with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width drawer with LED lights and deep door storage that's wide enough to hold gallon jugs.

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator, $1,997 (reduced from $3,299)

Best refrigerators for smart homes



Your smart home should include a smart refrigerator. Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (reduced from $4,500)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

Best refrigerators with double doors and french doors

Love the look of a refrigerator with double doors or french doors? Check out these options from Samsung, Bosch and LG.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator

Samsung

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

Bosch 800 series 36" smart four-door french door refrigerator

Appliances Connection

This Bosch refrigerator has a bunch of cool features. The home appliance has two humidity-controlled compartments, a FlexBar storage bar for flexible cold drink storage, five adjustable tempered glass shelves and three one-gallon door bins. It has an internal water dispenser and an internal ice maker.

This high-tech refrigerator can be remotely monitored and controlled with the Bosch Home Connect app. Using the app you can control your refrigerator's temperature, adjust its lighting and run diagnostics.

Bosch 800 series 36" smart four-door french door refrigerator, $3,799

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView

LG via Best Buy

This LG fridge is equipped with an InstaView window. Knock twice on the glass panel to instantly view whatever is inside your fridge. This 4.5-star-rated kitchen appliance features a slightly shallower depth, so it can stand flush with your countertop for a sleek look.

It features an internal water dispenser.

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView, $2,500 (regularly $2,900)

Best side-by-side refrigerators

We've found the best side-by-side refrigerator models that you can shop right now. Some of these top-rated refrigerators are on sale. Hurry -- these appliance deals won't last long.

GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator

GE via Appliances Connection

This 42-inch, counter-depth refrigerator features climate-controlled drawers, adjustable spill-proof glass shelves and adjustable freezer shelves.

The GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator features built-in Wi-Fi and can be remotely controlled by your smartphone and compatible voice assistants. It can even send you alerts if the fridge door is left open or refrigerator service is needed.

GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator, $8,930

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice



LG via Best Buy

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,550 (regularly 1,832)

Best refrigerators for small spaces

We've found the best brands of refrigerator for small spaces. These Samsung, Miele and LG kitchen appliances fit snugly in your garage, den or small kitchen. Plus, they have tons of space and storage options inside.

Miele MasterCool series smart refrigerator column



Miele via Appliances Connection

Miele's MasterCool series 30-inch column refrigerator has a bunch of cool features, including smart tech. The refrigerator doesn't have a door handle, instead featuring a push-to-open door activated by light pressure from your hand. The inside of the refrigerator is outfitted with LED strips that steadily get brighter upon opening the refrigerator door. The Miele fridge features a function that allows you to adjust fridge temperature or lighting with the touch of your finger. You can even change the background color of the touch display.

This refrigerator can be connected to the Miele app and controlled remotely. Use the app to adjust temperatures or connect to the Miele online store to order products such as water filters.

Miele MasterCool series smart refrigerator column, $8,649

Miele MasterCool series smart bottom freezer refrigerator

Miele via Appliances Connection

Although the Miele 36-inch bottom freezer refrigerator includes a handle, it also features Miele's push-to-open tech. Like the Miele refrigerator above it, this Mastercool smart bottom freezer is also outfitted with LED strips that steadily get brighter when you open the refrigerator door.

This fridge keeps food smells at bay with Miele's Active AirClean filter. The filter is made with a combination of active charcoal and chitosan, a natural product, that works to eliminate odors in your fridge.

This smart refrigerator can be connected to the Miele app to remotely adjust temperatures, switch on programs or connect to the Miele Web Store to order products.

Miele MasterCool series smart bottom freezer refrigerator, $11,149

LG door-in-door refrigerator

LG via Best Buy

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $4,000 (regularly $4,400)

