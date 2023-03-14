CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Is your refrigerator from one of the best refrigerator brands in 2023? If not, it's a great time to upgrade from your old refrigerator to a new one. The best refrigerator brands make top-rated, smart refrigerators equipped with door and drawer solutions that work with most spaces.

Kick off your spring cleaning journey with a brand new refrigerator. We've found fridges that not only chill food but share photos, stream music and tell other smart devices in your home what to do. All of these home appliances have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. Many of these popular refrigerators from the best refrigerator brands are on sale now.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (reduced from $4,500)

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

Miele MasterCool series smart bottom freezer refrigerator, $11,149

Which brand of refrigerator is best for 2023?

We've made a list of the best options that you can shop right now.

Best brands of refrigerator for smart homes

Your smart home should include a smart refrigerator. Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (reduced from $4,500)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

Best brands of refrigerator for double doors

Love the look of a refrigerator with double doors? Check out these options from Samsung and Bosch.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator

Samsung

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

Bosch 800 series 36" smart four-door french door refrigerator

Appliances Connection

This Bosch refrigerator has a bunch of cool features. The home appliance has two humidity-controlled compartments, a FlexBar storage bar for flexible cold drink storage, five adjustable tempered glass shelves and three one-gallon door bins. It has an internal water dispenser and an internal ice maker.

This high-tech refrigerator can be remotely monitored and controlled with the Bosch Home Connect app. Using the app you can control your refrigerator's temperature, adjust its lighting and run diagnostics.

Bosch 800 series 36" smart four-door french door refrigerator, $3,799

Best brands of refrigerator for side-by-side models

We've found the best side-by-side refrigerator models that you can shop right now. Some of these top-rated refrigerators are on sale. Hurry -- these appliance deals won't last long.

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator



LG via Appliances Connection

This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some cool features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door. This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round) and a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99 percent of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app.

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator, $2,099 (regularly $2,677)

GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator

GE via Appliances Connection

This 42-inch, counter-depth refrigerator features climate-controlled drawers, adjustable spill-proof glass shelves and adjustable freezer shelves.

The GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator features built-in Wi-Fi and can be remotely controlled by your smartphone and compatible voice assistants. It can even send you alerts if the fridge door is left open or refrigerator service is needed.

GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator, $8,930

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice



LG via Best Buy

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,500 (regularly 1,832)

Best brands of refrigerator for small spaces

We've found the best brands of refrigerator for small spaces. These Samsung, Miele and LG kitchen appliances fit snugly in your garage, den or small kitchen. Plus, they have tons of space and storage options inside.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator

Samsung

This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces such as a kitchenette or a garage. This unique appliance can run at fridge or freezer temperatures to best suit your food storage needs. It features a reversible door. Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.

This 4.7-star-rated refrigerator comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial. Delivery is free when you order directly from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $999 (reduced from $1,400)

Miele MasterCool series smart refrigerator column

Miele via Appliances Connection

Miele's MasterCool series 30-inch column refrigerator has a bunch of cool features, including smart tech. The refrigerator doesn't have a door handle, instead featuring a push-to-open door activated by light pressure from your hand. The inside of the refrigerator is outfitted with LED strips that steadily get brighter upon opening the refrigerator door. The Miele fridge features a function that allows you to adjust fridge temperature or lighting with the touch of your finger. You can even change the background color of the touch display.

This refrigerator can be connected to the Miele app and controlled remotely. Use the app to adjust temperatures or connect to the Miele online store to order products such as water filters.

Miele MasterCool series smart refrigerator column, $8,649

Miele MasterCool series smart bottom freezer refrigerator

Miele via Appliances Connection

Although the Miele 36-inch bottom freezer refrigerator includes a handle, it also features Miele's push-to-open tech. Like the Miele refrigerator above it, this Mastercool smart bottom freezer is also outfitted with LED strips that steadily get brighter when you open the refrigerator door.

This fridge keeps food smells at bay with Miele's Active AirClean filter. The filter is made with a combination of active charcoal and chitosan, a natural product, that works to eliminate odors in your fridge.

This smart refrigerator can be connected to the Miele app to remotely adjust temperatures, switch on programs or connect to the Miele Web Store to order products.

Miele MasterCool series smart bottom freezer refrigerator, $11,149

LG door-in-door refrigerator

LG via Best Buy

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $4,000 (regularly $4,400)

