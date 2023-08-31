Best Labor Day 2023 appliance deals: Save up to $1,600 on top-rated refrigerators, laundry appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The hottest Labor Day appliance deals of the summer have arrived. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up must-see Labor Day prices on refrigerators, ranges and laundry duos. These deals can help you save thousands of dollars on major household appliance upgrades. We know it's expensive out there. With some consumer prices surging, these deals are coming just in time. So say goodbye that old refrigerator or way-too-loud washing machine and pick a new appliance from our top recommendations below.

Sure, you may be waiting for Prime Day to get your hands on that new Samsung fridge. But historically, Labor Day is one of the best times of year to shop for a major appliance -- just before new models drop in the fall. For instance, the Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+ is on sale for Labor Day for the lowest price we've ever seen it go for.

And if you think that buying an appliance on sale means you have to sacrifice smart tech: Nope. These must-have devices are outfitted with coveted smart features such as touch screens and Wi-Fi connectivity. They're also energy-efficient, wash quickly and heat and cool faster than other devices. Plus, all of these appliance options can be controlled remotely from your smart device or smartphone.

Shop the best Labor Day refrigerator deals

We've found customer-loved refrigerators for over $1,000 off for the long weekend. Discover our favorite Labor Day deals on refrigerators below.

Samsung

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator. The best thing about this fridge is its massive Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed. This fridge is also marked down from $4,999 to $3,399.

Why we like this refrigerator:

This highly rated 4.9-star fridge includes a beverage center with a water dispenser and Samsung's AutoFill water pitcher. The Dual Auto ice maker produces both cubed and Ice Bites ice. Samsung Bespoke fridges offer customizable door panels, with a choice of eleven colors and two finishes. This refrigerator comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty.

Samsung

This Bespoke four-door flex refrigerator is one CBS Essentials's bestselling fridges ever. The 4.6-star-rated fridge features recessed handles for a sleek design. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker. It's on sale now for $2,699 (regularly $4,199).

"This is the sleekest and most efficient fridge yet," a Samsung reviewer says. "I was hesitant to give up my crushed ice but the ice bits (smaller cubes) are perfect for iced coffee. Ice trays are easily accessible too."

Why we like this refrigerator:

It showcases a flat panel door design with recessed handles for easy opening, seamlessly blending into your kitchen. You have the option to personalize your refrigerator's appearance through interchangeable door panels, offering an array of colors and two finishes. Customize the lower-right storage area to function as either a refrigerator or freezer, and enjoy the flexibility of five adjustable settings.

This must-have fridge is also available with Family Hub.

Appliances Connection

This 4.8-star-rated home appliance has two humidity-controlled compartments, a FlexBar storage bar for cold drinks, five adjustable tempered glass shelves and three one-gallon door bins. It has an internal water dispenser and an internal ice maker. This Bosch's freezer sets it apart from other refrigerators on this list. It boasts a three-tier layered freezer drawer system. The organized shelving system offers small, medium and large options, along with LED lighting that ensures freezer items are clearly displayed, preventing food from getting buried and forgotten.

This high-tech refrigerator can be remotely monitored and controlled with the Bosch Home Connect app. Using the app you can control your refrigerator's temperature, adjust its lighting and run diagnostics.

It's on sale for Labor Day for $3,419 (regularly $4,199).

Why we like this refrigerator:

Its three separate gallon door bins can accommodate two side-by-side one-gallon containers each, leaving tons of space for food on its shelves. This smart fridge can be remotely monitored and controlled via your smart device. Its freezer storage offers more room and organization tools than other refrigerators.

Shop the best Labor Day range deals

Gas ranges can be bad for your health and for the environment. Upgrade to an electric range for less with these Labor Day range deals.

Samsung

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

This 4.5-star-rated range is on sale now for $1,499 (regularly $2,371).

Why we like this electric range:

This smart range features Samsung's fastest burner ever, plus it can be remotely monitored via your smart device. Samsung's Bespoke line also lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate this electric range with all your Samsung appliances. Choose from five colors.

LG

The smart LG home appliance is outfitted with five burners and includes an air-fryer function. The entire device can be monitored and remotely controlled via your smartphone with LG's ThinQ App. Don't want to open the oven and let out all the heat? Check the progress of your meal by knocking twice on the oven's window to activate the interior light. And you won't have to worry about fingerprints all over your range -- LG's PrintProof fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.

"Loving this stove," wrote an LG customer who purchased the home appliance. "The features are amazing. The convection oven and air-fryer options are the best. The burners heat up fast."

Choose from two colors. This range is on sale right now for $1,049 (regularly $1,349).

Why we like this electric range:

The LG InstaView Window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape. You can even activate the timer with a simple voice command, since ThinQ technology works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Plus, there's a handy storage drawer below for your baking sheets, pots and pans.

Shop the best Labor Day washer and dryer deals

Ready to save big on a top-rated washer and dryer? The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best Labor Day deals on washing machines and electric dryers.

Electrolux

This 4.5-star-rated compact washer features the brand's Perfect Steam technology, which uses steam to help lift dirt and stains from fibers. It features 12 wash cycles, including Electrolux's LuxCare wash system, a Steam Refresh cycle to quickly remove wrinkles and refresh lightly soiled items without washing and a deep clean sanitization cycle that claims to remove 99.9% of bacteria.

It's 36% off right now. Get it for just $899 (regularly $1,399).

Why we like this washing machine:

At just 24-cubic-feet, this washer is small enough to fit in a closet. This washing machine can be stacked with the matching dryer. It's Energy Star certified. Its Platinum Star limited warranty includes two years of coverage on replacement parts.

LG

This 4.6-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The 7.3-cubic-foot LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

"I've had this try a little over a month and so far I am pleased with it. The style is attractive and it functions well," an LG reviewer says. "I also like the feature that lets you turn a light on while the dryer is running."

Get it now for $849 (regularly $1,149).

Why we like this electric dryer:

It's a decently sized 7.3-cubic-feet, making it a good choice for families. It's designed for quiet operation. A built-in sensor will detect moisture and can auto-adjust drying time. Plus, it comes in two colors.

Samsung

The Samsung Bespoke front-load washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial is our bestselling washing machine of 2023. The 4.7-star-rated Samsung device features an AI smart dial that can learn and recommend your favorite cycles and let's you customize your cycle list. This machine features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can get end-of-cycle alerts, start, stop and schedule cycles and more right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings app. Plus, it's super fast. It can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

Work from home? Enjoy a more peaceful laundry experience thanks to this washing machine's Vibration Reduction Technology+ that reduces noise and vibration as compared to other Samsung washing machines.

This 5.3-cubic-foot washer is a great size for couples and small families. Right now, it's marked down to $948 (regularly $1,489).

Why we like this washing machine:

It operates rapidly and quietly, and you can control and monitor it remotely from your smartphone. The AI smart dial eliminates the need for guesswork when selecting a laundry cycle.

Electrolux

The Electrolux front-load electric dryer with LuxCare dry uses a moisture sensor to prevent over or under-drying. Within about 90 seconds of starting the load, the dryer can calculate the most accurate time in which your clothes will be dried. The 4.7-star-rated electric dryer also includes an Instant Refresh cycle allows you to remove wrinkles and refresh clothing in just 10 minutes. The electric dryer's LuxCare lint shield helps avoid messes by trapping lint so it doesn't make a mess, even if you empty it while there are clothes in the dryer.

Choose from two colors. This dryer is 31% off right now. Get it for just $999 (regularly $1,449).

Why we like this dryer:

With a substantial 8-cubic-foot capacity, this dryer is an excellent option for large families. Its drum is illuminated by premium LED lighting, enhancing visibility. The dryer boasts a reversible door and is Energy Star certified. Additionally, its Platinum Star limited warranty covers replacement parts for two years.

LG

This 4.6-star-rated LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings, including an allergy wash cycle, towel cycle, bright whites cycle and steam wash cycle -- just to name a few. Started your laundry but need to pop out for an errand? Download the LG ThinQ app to control the LG smart front-load washer from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more.

This Energy Star-certified washing machine measures 5.2-cubic-feet, making it a good choice for couples and small families.

Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

It's on sale now for $1,099 (regularly $1,649).

Why we like this washing machine:

LG's TurboWash technology can launder a full load of clothes in just 30 minutes. It seamlessly syncs with the corresponding LG dryer for an optimal drying cycle. You can conveniently control and monitor this laundry device via your smartphone.

Electrolux

The Electrolux front-load washer features the brand's LuxCare wash. The system offers a thorough clean with improved wash actions, temperature control and smart load sensing. The washer can even automatically modify water levels for the amount of clothing in the unit. Need to clean something in a hurry? This 4.6-star-rated washing machine features a 20-minute fast wash cycle that allows you to quickly deep-clean items. This laundry appliance includes a reversible washer door and four-way recessed venting.

It's on sale now for 35% off. Get this machine for just $749 (regularly $1,149).

Why we like this washing machine:

With a 4.4-cubic-foot capacity, this washer is an excellent choice for individuals living alone. The provided Extended Refresh function includes a rinse and spin after the wash cycle to maintain garment freshness until they can be transferred to the dryer. It's Energy Star certified and comes with a 10-year motor and lifetime tub warranty for added assurance.

Electrolux

This 4.2-star-rated Electrolux front-load dryer is $500 off for Labor Day. This four-cubic-foot compact condensation dryer is equipped with the brand's Gentle Dry Technology, which uses lower heat to dry clothing and have less of an impact on the environment. The dryer's Instant Refresh Cycle allows you to remove wrinkles and quickly refresh clothing, saving water and energy. It uses reverse tumbling, which alternates directions during drying to reduce wrinkling and tangling of garments, plus improve overall performance.

Get this dryer now for $899 (regularly $1,399).

Why we like this dryer:

Featuring 11 functions tailored to various fabric types, this condensation dryer enables ventless installation and includes a direct drain kit. It's stackable with the matching washing machine, making it space-efficient. Plus, it's Energy Star certified for energy efficiency.

