Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

If you're looking for a new Samsung smartphone or earbuds, you can find some great deals on Amazon now. The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is still a few weeks away, but Amazon is already offering a number of discounts on top-rated Samsung products, including smart TVs, smartphones and robot vacuums.

To help you get the best savings on new Samsung tech, we've compiled a list of the top Samsung deals going on at Amazon now.

Top products in this article

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy Live, $98 (reduced from $170)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $680 (reduced from $780)

The best early Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones

If you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023 to upgrade your smartphone, here are the top Samsung smartphones that you can get on sale from the retailer right now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB): $700

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB): $1,150

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,150 (reduced from $1,380)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,350



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,350 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB): $705

Samsung

The Samsung S22 has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $705 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $826

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ includes all of the top-of-the-line features found in the S22, along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and more battery. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $826 (reduced from $1,000)

The best early Prime Day deals on Samsung smartwatches

Save on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $230 and up

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $230 and up (reduced from $270)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $400 (reduced from $450)

The best early Prime Day deals on Samsung earbuds

Score a great deal on a new pair of Samsung earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $120



Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $120 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $98

Samsung

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $98 (reduced from $170)

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tablets

Amazon has Samsung tablets, laptops and gaming monitors on sale now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $194

Samsung

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. This already-affordable Android tablet is $50 off on Amazon right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $194 (reduced from $230)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $990

Samsung

The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a great gift for yourself or someone on your holiday list. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen (120 Hz), an ultra-wide dual front camera that records video in 4K and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. An S Pen is included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $990 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB): $619

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $680 (reduced from $780)

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung robot vacuum

Pick up a new robot vacuum now for up to 44% off.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $759

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $759 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $450



Samsung

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $450 (reduced from $799)

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung smart TVs

Save on 'The Frame' smart TV and more Samsung TVs now on Amazon.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV: $1,798 and up

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,798 (reduced from $1,998)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,598 (reduced from $2,998)

Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $998 and up

Samsung

One of the best Samsung TV deals that you can get right now is on this Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV. It offers a brilliant bright display with ultra-precise Mini LEDs and enhanced contrast with Quantum HDR 32X. The smart TV even provides an immersive 3D sound experience to hep you feel like you're right in the middle of the game or movie.

Prices vary by size.

Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV: $1,398 and up



Amazon

Samsung primarily makes QLED TVs, but this Samsung S95B Series 4K smart TV is an excellent OLED option. With roughly 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, this TV offers limitless contrast and excellent adjustable lighting. The TV's AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound and expertly upscaled 4K.

55" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,398 (reduced from $2,198)

65" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,198)

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Amazon

Looking for something a little different? Try a curved TV. Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while watching movies or gaming. The 4.7-star-rated TV offers an impressive 4K display with vivid colors. It is also compatible with voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Bixby.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.

There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers