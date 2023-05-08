Best deals on Apple AirPods: Get the lowest price of 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple AirPods are one of the most popular earbuds on the market in 2023. If you've been thinking about buying a pair, the time is right: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale for $200, their lowest price of the year. Just last week, these headphones were selling for $235, so this is a legitimately good deal. But if history is any indication, this sale price won't last long.

Forget the Apple Store. The best deals on Apple tech are at Walmart and Amazon right now. You can find great deals on the brand-new Apple AirPods Pro 2, the trendy Apple AirPods Max headphones and other top AirPods earbuds right now at Walmart and Amazon.

Best deals on Apple AirPods in 2023

Check out the brand new AirPods Pro 2, now on discount at Amazon, plus more deals on top-rated Apple earbud and headphone models.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $160



Apple

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You'll save $30 on them when you buy at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $150 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Max: $480



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

