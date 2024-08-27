The best camping gear in 2024 for your outdoor adventures this fall

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Coleman

Camping with the wrong gear, or not enough gear, can put a serious freeze on outdoor fun this fall.

Camping gear has come a long way since we were kids. New camping gear technology, including tents that keep you comfortable at night, coolers that keep food fresh for days and camping chairs that feel like you're lounging on a cloud, make camping fun and setting up for the night easy.

Keep reading for our top camping gear picks of the year. We can smell the fresh air already.

The best camping gear for fall 2024

When it comes to our picks for the best camping gear in 2024, we curated a list of camping essentials and chose the best in each category.

The best camping tents

From inflatable tents to camping tents that are as roomy as a hotel room, the right tent for camping has a huge impact on your camping trip. When looking for a camping tent, it's important to consider how many people your tent will need to sleep (add one to avoid a tight squeeze), the seasons during which you'll be camping and features like height, doors and ventilation.

Best overall pick: Coleman Skydome tent with dark room technology

Coleman/Amazon

A camping tent can make or break your excursion. Our top pick, after referencing customer reviews, product details and features, is the Coleman Skydome tent. It features blackout technology to (almost) black out the sun, so you don't have to rise when the sun does.

We like this tent's lightweight feel and ease of assembly, but the pre-attached poles are what really caught our attention. The tent features 20% more headroom than most Coleman dome tents and fits in a small carry bag when not in use.

The tent is made to be waterproof, featuring a tub-like floor, patented welded corners and inverted seams to help keep water out. Its frame is built to withstand up to 35 mph winds. However, some reviewers found this isn't fully waterproof and suggested it's a better warm-weather tent. While we wouldn't suggest the Coleman Skydome tent for extreme weather, it's proven to be a good overall tent for family camping trips or weekend excursions.

The Coleman Skydome is available in sizes to accomodate four, six, eight and ten people. The price below is for the six-person tent.

More camping tents in 2024

Best camping stoves and grills in 2024

From two-burner stoves perfect for feeding a small camping crew to outdoor cooking setups worthy of the best outdoor chefs, camping cooking has come a long way thanks to the very best camping stoves and grills.

Best overall camping stove: Coleman RoadTrip 285 portable propane grill

Amazon/Coleman

If you're as serious about cuisine as you are about camping, Coleman makes a terrific propane grill that's easy to transport and clean, while also delivering versatile cooking options and a large grilling area.

The grill's wheels and foldable legs make it easy to transport and store when not in use. The push-button ignition means you won't have to hassle with getting your grill fired up.

This grill runs on propane and features three adjustable burners for precise cooking. It also features dual side nesting tables, perfect for keeping your cook space organized and sauces handy.

This grill is available at Amazon in three colors for $320.

More camping stoves and grills

Best coolers for camping in 2024

Whether you want to keep your grilling meats fresh or the cocktails on ice, the right cooler is a camping essential. Below, find our favorite camping coolers this year.

Best overall cooler for camping: Yeti Tundra 45

Yeti

It's tough to compete with the toughness and design of a Yeti hard cooler. The Yeti Tundra 45 holds provisions for overnight camping for four people, or beverages for one day on the water. This hard cooler fits 54 cans or 37 pounds of ice and comes with a dry goods basket.

What we like most about Yeti's hard coolers is the undeniable toughness, "built to last" indeed. Keep cool items chilled even on the balmiest of days, or keep campfire food warm despite the chill of the night, depending on how you choose to use your Yeti. All the while, this cooler features three layers of insulation and durable remolded construction designed to withstand tough terrain.

You'll also appreciate Yeti's flat-top construction, which makes for the perfect seat around the campfire when all the others have been taken.

The Yeti Tundra 45 is available from Yeti for $300.

More coolers for camping in 2024

When it comes to coolers, performance and durability matter. Here are more of our top picks for camping coolers in 2024.

Best camping chairs in 2024

Once you set up camp and get the fire lit, you'll want somewhere comfortable to roast marshmallows and swap stories with the family. Consider these best camping chairs for recovering during your next outdoor adventure.

Best overall camping chair: Guide Gear padded camping chair

Amazon

Just because you plan to sleep under the stars, doesn't mean you have to spend your day feeling like a contestant on "Survivor." A comfortable camping chair is essential for sitting around the campfire, enjoying the view and taking afternoon snoozes in the fresh air.

The Guide Gear padded camping chair has a 400-pound capacity, features padding throughout the back and the seat and offers a side cup holder so you can keep your beverage close (and off the ground).

This chair folds quickly and slips into an easy carry bag. It's so comfortable that you might have your fellow campers fighting over who gets to sit it in next. (That said, you probably want to buy one for everyone in the family.)

This padded camping chair is available at Amazon for $72.

More camping chairs in 2024

More camping essentials in 2024

Don't go camping without bringing along safe, potable water. These top-rated water bottles and more hydration solutions are worth considering for your next outdoor adventure.

LifeStraw Go filtered water bottle

Amazon

Access to fresh, clean water is a must, no matter where you're hiking or camping. A great tool for emergencies, the LifeStraw Go water bottle features a long-lasting membrane microfilter and active carbon filter that traps bacteria, parasites and microplastics. It also reduces chlorine and odors.

Simply fill the bottle in the nearest lake or stream -- even puddles -- and enjoy up to 4,000 liters of fresh, safe drinking water. That works out to about five years' worth of daily use.

The LifeStraw Go is available in a number of different sizes, colors and styles. Choose between BPA-free plastic (starting at $45) or stainless steel construction (starting at $50).

Stanley Adventure All-In-One Boil + Brew French press, 32 oz.

Stanley

Just because you're camping doesn't mean you have to skip out on making your preferred cup of brew. The Stanley Adventure comes with a French press insert, so all you have to do is bring your favorite ground beans with you and voila, you can have your home coffee on the road.

This product also functions as a small pot that you can reheat liquids in, such as hot water for tea or soup. It can hold 32 ounces and can be put in the dishwasher for cleaning when you get home.

The Stanley Adventure All-In-One Boil + Brew French press has a 4.9-star review rating on Stanley. One reviewer wrote, "This thing is worth its weight in gold! We take it everywhere and save so much money on brewing our own coffee. It lives in our car and is used well beyond the intended purpose of camping."

Stanley Stay-Hot camp mug, 24 oz.

Stanley

Drink your to-go coffee with ease with the Stanley Stay-Hot camp mug. The mug is quite large, able to hold up to 24 ounces (the average cup of coffee is eight ounces) and the brand promises that it can keep that beverage hot for up to two and a half hours. And if you're into iced coffee, the insulation is even better, as it can hold ice for up to 25 hours and keep cold drinks cool for six hours.

The reason the insulation isn't as robust as other Stanley products is due to the Drink-Thru lid, which, with the sip opening, cannot be completely closed. There are a few colors currently available, but the only color option on sale is the Hammertone green.

The Stanley Stay-Hot camp mug has a 4.1-star rating on the brand's site. One reviewer wrote, "Just the right size for two cups of coffee! Perfect for workdays or soccer sidelines. I love this product!"



