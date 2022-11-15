CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Thanksgiving isn't here yet, but Black Friday sales sure are. If you're in the market for a new gaming chair, you're in luck: We found Black Friday deals on gaming chairs at just about every major retailer.

Whether you're a hardcore PC gamer, SonyPlaystation 5 gamer or just playing the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, you need the right gaming chair to stay comfortable. There are some amazing gaming chairs out there if you've got a big budget. But you don't need to spend a fortune to get a well-built gaming chair during the Black Friday shopping season.

Gaming chairs typically offer more cushioning, neck and lumbar support, and are more adjustable than standard office chairs. So much so, in fact, that many people prefer gaming chairs to office chairs even when they're doing light work at the computer.

Gaming chairs are also really cool-looking, compared to oft-boring office chairs. (If you're interested in office chairs, check out these 12 super comfy, ergonomic office chairs for your home office.)

Black Friday gaming chair deals

We scoured the internet to find the best Black Friday deals on gaming chairs. All the options below are rated 4 stars or higher.

Respawn 110 gaming chair: $212

Amazon

Amazon has a Black Friday deal on a 4.3-star-rated gaming chair worth checking out. The height-adjustable Respawn 110 gaming chair reclines up to 135 degrees and supports up to 275 pounds.

Respawn 110 fabric gaming chair, $212 (reduced from $260)

X Rocker Play 2.0 gaming chair: $59

Walmart

This gaming chair rocker has speakers built into the headrest for a more immersive gaming experience. Folds down for easy storage when not in use.

X Rocker Play 2.0 gaming chair, $59 (reduced from $69)

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair: $569



Amazon

This gaming chair is made of cold-cure foam to help your posture and comes with a magnetic, memory-foam head pillow that can be adjusted. Its armrests adjust in four directions and have replaceable tops. This chair's back reclines, and it comes in six colors. The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair is special because it comes in three sizes to fit your height.

Secretlab is also known for its officially licensed chairs for gamers. Find options for "Game of Thrones" fans, DC Comics fans and more.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair, $569 after coupon (reduced from $609)

Logitech x Herman Miller Embody gaming chair: $1,346

Herman Miller

This ultra high-end gaming chair, a joint effort between Logitech and Herman Miller, comes with a number of premium features, including cooling foam and advanced spinal support. Just about every aspect of this ergonomic chair is adjustable for a custom fit: You can fiddle with the arm width and height, as well as the seat depth and seat height. You can even optimize the back of the Embody chair to mold to your unique spinal curvature.

You can save 25% on this gaming chair plus get free shipping direct from Herman Miller.

Logitech x Herman Miller Embody gaming chair, $1,346 (reduced from $1,795)

Razer Enki Essentials gaming chair: $298

Amazon

This sleek black gaming chair will make an excellent addition to your gaming setup. The Razer Enki Essential has built-in lumbar support and adjustable arm rests for maximum comfort. Razer brand chairs are generally highly rated, and this one is no exception: The chair currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

Razer Enki Essential gaming chair, $298

Razer Iskur X XL ergonomic gaming chair: $290

Best Buy

This 4.2-star-rated gaming chair with fully adjustable recline, tilt, and height features high-density foam cushions. The extra-large Razer Iskur X vegan leather gaming chair is perfect for big and tall gamers: It's built to support gamers up to 6'8" tall and up to 396 pounds.

Razer Iskur X XL gaming chair, $290 (reduced from $500)

Hbada gaming chair: $170



Hbada Store via Amazon

This ergonomic gaming chair is designed to help you sit comfortably for extended periods of time. It features a thick backrest and seat cushion, as well as an adjustable headrest and a lumbar support pillow. It reclines up to 155 degrees.

Hbada gaming chair, $170 after coupon (reduced from $190)

X Rocker Nemesis RGB audio pedestal console chair: $159

Walmart

This light-up faux-leather chair with a mesh center has an integrated 2.1 Bluetooth audio system featuring headrest-mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer. The chair tilts and swivels, and for an added bit of gamer flair, the backrest has LED diodes integrated into the fabric. It's on sale at Walmart right now for $159.

X Rocker Nemesis RGB audio pedestal console chair, $159 (reduced from $198)

GTRacing Pro Series GT099: $100

GTRacing

The Pro Series GT099 gaming chair from GTRacing has a motor-sport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. Place it in its upright mode to work or recline it a bit for gaming. This chair comes in eight colors, from classic black to pink.

Get it for $100 during GTRacing's Black Friday sale.

GTRacing Pro Series GT099, $100 (reduced from $140)

Darkecho gaming chair: $161



Amazon

This Darkecho faux-leather gaming chair has a massage function, and its back reclines. It has a retractable footrest. It comes in six colors.

Darkecho gaming chair, $161 (reduced from $190)

Vonesse gaming chair: $175 after coupon

Amazon

The Vonesse gaming chair is a high-back gaming chair with a footrest. It has a massage feature with three different massage settings. It also reclines up to 160 degrees.

The chair is available in seven colors. Prices vary by color.

Vonesse gaming chair, $175 after coupon (reduced from $210)

