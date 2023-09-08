CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's challenging to find the perfect birthday gift for the man in your life when he doesn't provide many, if any, hints about what he'd like. Luckily, we have some gift ideas for your husband, boyfriend, father, grandpa, brother or friend, whether he's turning 20 or 70 this year.

Whether it's items our readers love, or a quick-and-easy solution like an Amazon gift card, check out our take on the best birthday gifts for him below. We have ideas for the fashion-forward, the outdoorsman and more. Find reviewer-loved options for your budget from Amazon to Nordstrom ahead.

Best birthday gifts for him

Below, birthday gift ideas for the man in your life from Apple, Yeti and more. For the best birthday gifts for her, click here.

Amazon

If you just can't figure out the perfect personalized gift, or you've waited too long to pick out a present, go for an Amazon gift card. Amazon sells almost anything he could want to pick out for himself.

Put the denomination of your choice on this egift card that comes in birthday-themed designs (both standard and animated) or with your photo or video attached. You can then schedule its email or text message delivery date, plus add a special note.

Why we like Amazon egift cards:

You can choose your denomination, delivery date and card appearance. Plus, everybody could use some Amazon cash.

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds might be at the top of his wishlist. They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

On Amazon, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $219, reduced from $249.

Why we like the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

Wireless earbuds let you listen to your favorite music, podcasts and more without having to physically connect to your device. They pair perfectly with your other Apple products. They also provide custom sound and include multiple soft ear tips for the perfect fit.

Yeti

This Yeti Rambler beverage bucket is a CBS Essentials bestseller and ideal for hosting. It's large enough to chill a six-pack of beer or keep up to three bottles of wine cool. You can also close this beverage bucket's lid and use it to keep ice frozen for hours. That means you can make cocktails without having to run indoors.

Find it in five colors. You can also personalize it with his name, a logo and more for an additional cost.

An ice scoop ($50) is sold separately.

What we like about this beverage bucket:

Our readers can't get enough of this beverage bucket. It's the ideal gift for the Yeti fanatic, or anyone who enjoys relaxing outside with their favorite drink.

Indochino

Treat him to a custom suit from the buzzed-about brand Indochino. The easiest way to do this is by purchasing a gift card that can be emailed to him. The suits range from about $400 to $600, so pick your price accordingly.

He can then choose from suits, shirts, outerwear and accessories to build his look. Extras like 40-character monogramming and collar felts and linings are also available.

He simply needs to measure himself following Indochino's online instructions to get his custom look. Once his order is placed, the Indochino team goes through all of his measurements to ensure that everything looks good. His made-to-order garments are then shipped to him in three to four weeks. Shipping is free for orders over $150.

If any tweaks need to be made after trying on his look, Indochino will make it right. This whole process can be done in the 86 Indochino stores across the country as well.

What we like about Indochino:

When shopping for gifts, it can be tough to know what size of clothing to buy. With an Indochino gift card, he's getting the perfect custom fit.

Brixton

He'll be ready for fall in this poplin jacket from Southern California-cool brand Brixton. Brixton's pieces are inspired by musicians, artists, craftspeople and travelers.

He'll get so much wear out of this neutral jacket with a sturdy corduroy collar and light lining. It features a chest pocket and snap closures. This black, cotton jacket comes in sizes S to XXL.

What we like about this jacket:

This casual jacket goes with a ton of outfits and is a great wardrobe addition for fall.

Apple

Does he have the latest Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch Series 8 features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. The Apple Watch 8 also has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 lists for $399 on Apple's website, but it's currently $70 off at Amazon. We saw some moderate discounts on the Apple Watch throughout the 2022 holiday season with prices around $350, so the current sale price of $310 is an excellent deal.

What we like about the Apple Watch Series 8:

The latest Apple Watch will help him stay on top of his health. Plus, its current price is ideal.

The 45mm version of the Apple Watch includes all of the features offered in the standard version, but with a larger watch face. It's currently $359, reduced from $429.

