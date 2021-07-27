8 backpacks that are functional and fashionable

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maskot/Getty Images

With back-to-school planning well underway for some parents; workplaces reopening and welcoming employees back to the office; and many borders reopening for international travel, there are many reasons to add a new, dependable backpack to your life.

Choosing the right backpack is a matter of priorities, but style never needs to be sacrificed when searching for that perfect bag. For those seeking plenty of storage, a sleek bag with internal pop-out pockets might be the right choice. If keeping cargo protected is important, an elegant rubberized leather bag with water-resistant lining might rise to the top of the list.

Whether you're making your morning commute to work, taking an adventure-packed trip overseas, or walking from the school locker to class, there's a stylish and convenient choice that's just right for you. Here are eight useful backpacks that are also highly fashionable.

Patagonia Ultralight Tote pack

Patagonia

The Ultralight backpack from Patagonia can be carried two ways: tote-style or by wearing the breathable straps over both shoulders for hands-free travel. The fabric is water-resistant and durable, with an inner zippered compartment that's ready to hold anything from school supplies to those extra-sweaty gym clothes. The pockets on either side can stretch to fit a large thermos. It rolls up inside its own included carrying bag, making it convenient bag for travel.

Fjallraven Kanken Classic backpack

Fjallraven via Amazon

The social-media-famous Kanken Classic backpack from Fjallraven is stylishly suitable for all ages. It's made with Vinylon F -- a dirt-resistant, rain-resistant and easy-to-clean synthetic fabric. With a simple design that includes a front-zippered pocket, two side pockets, and a large main compartment, the Kanken Classic is a straightforward and practical choice that still comes with quite a bit of cool factor, making it a worthy companion for a middle or high schooler's return to the classroom.

Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout backpack

Herschel Supply Co.

For any parent looking for a better diaper bag, the Settlement Sprout backpack from Herschel Supply Co. is a stylish choice. This bag has all the standard backpack features, with a side pocket for a water bottle, mesh accessory sleeve and a front storage pocket. It includes built-in storage for diapers, wipes and toys, and it comes with a foldable changing mat that has its own designated compartment.

Hunter Original Top Clip backpack

Hunter

This rubberized leather backpack from Hunter can protecting belongings in harsh weather conditions. The highly water-resistant rubberized leather, sleek design and mustache detailing on the front of this pack are all nods to Hunter's iconic Original Tall Rain Boot, footwear famously worn by the likes of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana. With water-resistant lining, a laptop pocket made of neoprene (a durable fabric often used to craft wetsuits) and an internal lanyard with a clip for attaching keys, this bag will have your back.

Kane Kids backpack

Kane Kids

The Kane Kids signature backpack is durable and made with high-quality finishes. It comes in dozens of dynamic, unique designs, all of which can comfortably fit a standard school-sized folder and books, as well as a 13-inch laptop. The front pocket is the perfect size for writing utensils and personal items, and the side pockets can fit a medium-sized water bottle. With easily adjustable straps and a top locker loop, this backpack is ready for going back to school, regardless of grade.

Rover Pack

Moment

Handmade in Colorado, the Rover Pack from Topo Designs puts a sleek new spin on a classic cinch-top backpack silhouette. It has two zip-up pockets and two cinch-top pockets for easy access to beverages and accessories, an inner laptop sleeve and a catch-all pouch for anything else. This versatile, all-purpose backpack turns into a camera bag with the Topo Designs Camera Cube ($59) insert.

Tokyo Tote backpack

Bellroy

The Tokyo Tote backpack is made from recycled, water-resistant ripstop fabric. Along with a laptop sleeve, vertical front pockets and multiple internal pockets, there are two internal Pop Pockets -- compartments that can be removed for extra storage and tucked away when necessary. The bag can be worn as a backpack, or easily transition to a tote bag. The understated style of this backpack makes it a great candidate for an everyday bag.

The Kikki pack

Deuter Kids via Amazon

The eco-friendly Kikki pack is made for fun. The bear-inspired design comes in bright colors with several reflective patches for added safety. The straps are padded, adjustable and have built-in ventilation to help younger pack-wearers comfortably carry heavier loads. There are three outer velcro pockets and a sleeve for a water bottle, as well as a name-tag patch. It's a fun, worthy choice for a child's first year of in-person learning.