8 back-to-school deals on Amazon

With the back-to-school ritual pretty much back to normal this year, it's time to stock up on school supplies. Whether kids are heading back to elementary school or college, there are all kinds of back-to-school deals worth checking out on Amazon, like discounts on clothing, backpacks and more. Don't forget to seek out deals on some of Amazon's most kid-friendly tech, like the Kindle Kids Edition, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet and Echo Dot Fourth Generation Kids.

We've assembled a range of family-friendly deals below -- just in time for school season.

Kindle Kids Edition

This purchase includes a 10th generation Kindle, one year of Amazon Kids+ (subscription access to more than 20,000 books, apps and games, videos, songs, Audible books and more), a Kindle cover and a two-year worry-free guarantee (worry free, as in, Amazon will replace it for free if it breaks). This Kindle can also be connected to Audible via Bluetooth headphones or speakers. Using the parent dashboard, you can adjust age filters, add books to the Kindle, set reading goals, view your child's reading progress and more. Save 36%.

Apple AirPods Pro

While a new pair of trendy Apple AirPods Pro earbuds may not be the right back-to-school buy for a kindergartener, a solid pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds belongs on every college student's back-to-school list. The 4.8-star-rated Apple AirPods Pro pair effortlessly with Apple iPhones, and delivers up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge. (The included wireless charging case boosts total listening time to 24 hours.)

Apple AirPods Pro are normally priced at $250, but you can get a pair on Amazon right now for $190.

Fjallraven Kanken Mini backpack

A great, smaller option for younger kids, this dirt- and water-resistant backpack from Fjallraven features adjustable shoulder straps and dual top snap handles. It measures 11.4" x 7.9" x 5.1", so while it won't hold a laptop, it is perfect for smaller school essentials. (Select larger Fjallraven Kanken bags are available on sale on Amazon, too.)

Normally $80, this backpack is discounted to $69 for Amazon Prime members.

Pentel sparkle pop metallic gel pens

Cue the nostalgia. This eight-pack of gel pens has colorful, sparkling ink. There are two other packs to choose from as well, with different pen colors. Save 22%.

Sony WHXB900N noise-canceling headphones

These noise-canceling headphones, with up to 30 hours of battery life, allow hands-free calling thanks to their integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity. They offer extra bass and easy controls for pausing, playing and skipping tracks; controlling volume; activating your voice assistant; and answering phone calls. Save 40% on either the black and blue models.

Aen Art dual brush marker pens

These art class-ready, colorful writing utensils feature a no-bleed brush marker on one end and a fine-line pen on the other.

"I am a teacher, and whether I am grading papers or letting the students use them for projects, they are so easy to use and write smoothly," reviewer AjaxandAspen says.

Splendid short-sleeve crewneck T-shirt

A standard, super-soft short-sleeve T-shirt makes for an effortless outfit on early mornings. This one, from Splendid, comes in two subtle camo prints. Prices start at $34.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds

These wireless earbuds come in five colors, all of which are currently on sale. They have a 24-hour battery life and offer music, movie and podcast modes. They are IP55 sweat-, water jet- and dust-resistant.

"I left my phone playing upstairs and I walked all the way to my kitchen, and they stayed connected," reviewer Leekota says. "I love how they look and feel. They stay in my ears very well, too."