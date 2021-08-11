Back-to-school clothing sales and coupon codes from A to Z

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With many students going back to class in person this year, a new look is in order, but that doesn't mean you can't save big on clothing, especially considering back-to-school spending is up this year. The National Retail Federation says families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $848.90 on school items this year, which is $59 more than last year. College students and their families plan to spend an average of $1,200.32, an increase of $141 from last year.

Luckily, there are plenty of back-to-school clothing sales to help stretch your budget this year. Check out these current back to school coupon codes and back to school sales for children and college students alike, listed from A to Z -- literally, from Adidas to Zappos.

Adidas

Save up to 30% off sitewide using the code SAVENOW.

Amazon

Check out the Off to College Deals sale section, with specials on TVs, bedding, clothing and more.

American Eagle

Save 30% off all T-shirts and tanks and 25% off jeans and joggers.

American Eagle

AE ripped mom jean, $37 (reduced from $50)

ASOS

Get 25% off everything when you spend $100 using the code SAVE25.

Backcountry

Shop the Summer Semi-Annual Sale with up to 50% off on gear, apparel and accessories.

Patagonia via Backcountry

Patagonia men's Better Sweater quarter-zip fleece jacket, $83 (reduced from $119)

Banana Republic

Get up to 40% off certain styles and an extra 50% off sale items, plus an additional 10% off your purchase using the code BRPLUS10.

DSW

VIPs get a $5 reward for every $25 spent on kids' shoes with the code 4XTHEKIDS for a future shopping trip.

Eddie Bauer

Check out the Last Days of Summer Sale with up to 50% off, plus save an extra 10% when you spend $75 with the code SUMMER10.

Gap

Save up to 50% off on back-to-school favorites, plus get an extra 10% off regular price styles using the code YOURS.

J.Crew

Save up to 30% on kids' back-to-school picks and an extra 50% off select women's dresses. Plus, for a limited time, students and teachers get 20% off their purchase.

J.Crew girls' sherpa half-snap pullover, $60 (reduced from $85)

Kohl's

Save 30% on backpacks and school uniforms.

Nike

Save up to 40% on new markdowns.

Nike

Nike men's Free RN 2018, $65 (reduced from $100)

Old Navy

Check out thousands of styles for as low as $8.

The Children's Place

Save up to 60% on kids' clothes through Aug. 25.

Under Armour

Save 25% off backpacks.

Zappos

Buy 3 or more eligible kids' items and save 20% on those select styles at checkout through Sept. 6.

