Where to preorder the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple

When the Apple Watch was first introduced in 2015, it was little more than a second display for your iPhone, but it was worn on your wrist. That was then. The new Apple Watch Series 9 that was announced earlier today is truly a cutting-edge, yet easy-to-use smartwatch in every sense of the word. It's a powerful communications, time management, productivity, safety, health/fitness and entertainment device that can be fully customized to fit your lifestyle. And it's Apple's first-ever smartwatch to incorporate carbon neutral products.

The latest lineup of Apple Watches comprises the new Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch SE, with the new Series 9 and Ultra 2 models available for preorder now at Amazon, Walmart and Apple. The Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches start shipping on Sept. 22.

Apple has also expanded its already vast collection of watchbands. And with the release of the WatchOS 10 operating system, you get an even broader collection of new interactive and customizable watch faces, not to mention new watch features such as offline maps, video message playback, follow-up medication reminders and Apple's NameDrop feature for easily sharing contact information.

Of course, the latest Apple Watches also work seamlessly with Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Books (for audiobooks) and Apple Fitness+, but from the Apple Watch App Store, you can select from literally thousands of optional apps to personalize the watch's functionality to meet your personal, health and fitness, medical and professional needs.

What's new in the Apple Watch Series 9

Apple

The new Apple Watch Series 9 offers the versatility and functionality most people want from their smartwatch. It can be preordered now, with shipments starting on Sept. 22. Once again, there are two case size options -– 41mm and 45mm –- and multiple casing color options including starlight, midnight, silver and (Product)RED. You can also choose between several different case material options (all of which are waterproof). The aluminum option, for example, also comes in pink. All run the WatchOS 10 operating system which comes preinstalled on the watch, along with a collection of apps.

One of the biggest improvements to Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of the Apple S9 SiP chip. It improves the speed, battery life and functionality of the watch. For example, it now supports a double-tap gesture that makes it easier to control the watch with just one hand. The new chip also improves how the watch gathers and analyzes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope and optical heart sensor.

New features added to Apple Watch Series 9

It runs using Apple's new S9 chip and a 4-core Neural Engine.

You get 29% more accuracy using the watch's dictation feature and Siri.

All of the new Apple Watches support additional gestures for controlling the watch. For example, tap your thumb and forefinger together to answer or end calls.

The Series 9 watch now offers an up to an 18 hour battery life.

Enjoy an always on Retina display that's twice as bright as the Watch 8 (up to 2,000 nits).

Some Siri commands and requests are now handled on-device and don't require an Internet connection.

The new Smart Stack feature makes accessing information faster and easier on the watch's display.

New integrated watch faces include Snoopy, Palette and Solar Analog. There's also a new Nike watch face.

The Live Activity feature now tracks more activities, including cycling.

The Mindfulness app offers new features, such as state of mind logging.

The watch can now monitor how much exposure you have each day to daylight using its ambient light sensor.

A three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ is included.

The smaller 41mm case size retails for $399. The larger 45mm case size sells for $429.

Upgrade to the Apple Watch 9 GPS + Cellular

While all Apple Watches must be paired with an iPhone, the GPS + Cellular version of the watch operates much more autonomously from the smartphone, so it can make and receive calls or text messages, stream music and respond to emergencies without the iPhone being close by (within Bluetooth range). If you want to be able to go out for a run and leave your phone behind, yet not miss out on any calls or messages, we strongly recommend choosing the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 9.

The GPS + Cellular version also handles emergency situations better, because even without your iPhone nearby, it can automatically call for help if it detects you've fallen or have been involved in an automobile accident. And at any time, if you're in danger or need assistance, you can activate the Emergency SOS feature by holding down the watch's side button for several seconds.

Just for the added peace of mind the GPS + Cellular version of Apple Watch offers, many people opt for this slightly more expensive version of the watch. Keep in mind, this version of the watch requires an additional monthly fee, typically around $10, which gets added to your cellular service bill. This gives your watch its own cellular connectivity.

What's new in the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple

Designed for adventurers, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is not only more rugged than the Apple Watch Series 9, it's also packed with additional potentially life-saving features. In addition to the titanium casing, the battery life of Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up to 36 hours (72 hours in Low Power Mode), which is significantly longer than the regular versions of the watch. You also get a much brighter, always-on retina display that's equipped with a Night Mode for better viewing in low light situations.

In addition to GPS tracking and dual speakers, this new version of the Ultra 2 smartwatch features an action button, side button, a three-microphone array and an 86-decibel siren that can be heard from up to 600 feet away. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 9, you also get an integrated depth gauge and a selection of unique band options that are designed for comfort and extra durability in even the harshest of environments.

This higher-end version of the Apple Watch includes all of the communication, safety, health, fitness and related sensors and internal equipment built into the Apple Watch Series 9 and then some.

New features added to Apple Watch Ultra 2

An always on Retina LTPO OLED display with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.

It runs using Apple's new S9 chip and a 4-core Neural Engine.

Cycling workouts automatically show up as a Live Activity.

The Compass app displays current elevation and offers a 3D view of waypoints (with their elevation).

The Maps app displays topographic maps that showcase details, like points of interest and trailheads.

A three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ is included.

Available for preorder now, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 retails for $799. There's just one 49mm titanium case size available, but the band style options come in a variety of new colors. For example, the Alpine Loop comes in blue, indigo and olive, while the Trail Loop now comes in orange/beige, green/gray and blue/black. Apple Watch Ultra is only available with GPS + Cellular connectivity.

If you're an outdoor adventurer or truly serious about your health and fitness lifestyle, this is the smartwatch you want wrapped around your wrist.

Rediscover the lower priced Apple Watch SE

Apple

The latest version of the Apple Watch SE is a slightly scaled down and less expensive version of the Apple Watch Series 9. It continues to come in two aluminum case sizes-–40mm or 44mm-–and in three casing color options. It does lack some of the sensors built into the other Apple Watch models, however. But you can still choose between a GPS only or GPS + Cellular version. (We recommend the later.)

This is the best smartwatch option for iPhone owners who are not too tech-savvy, but still want to benefit from the safety, health, fitness, communications, productivity and entertainment features that has made Apple Watch the most popular smartwatch in the world.

For example, if you're caring for an older parent or want to give your child (over the age of 10) a smartwatch instead of a smartphone so you can communicate with them and track their whereabouts, we recommend the Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular version. Like all versions of the Apple Watch, it supports the Family Setup feature, so one iPhone can be used to manage multiple Apple Watches and how they're used. Apple Watch SE is currently available. Its starting price is now $249.

Key features of the Apple Watch SE

It now has a lower starting price of $249.

A three month subscription to Apple Fitness+ is included.

The display's maximum brightness is 1,000 nits.

Runs using Apple's S9 chip and WatchOS 10.

It offers up to an 18-hour battery life.

Ideal for kids, teens, seniors because it offers an excellent assortment of features at a low price.

Must have Apple Watch accessories

In conjunction with a new Apple Watch, you might also want to purchase an extra Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger Cable ($29); an Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter ($59) so you can charge your watch and iPhone (or AirPods) using just one electrical outlet; and a pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds.

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro are wireless earbuds that allow you to conveniently listen to music streamed from the smartwatch and experience better audio when participating in calls using the watch.

These earbuds automatically pair with whatever compatible Apple devices you're using, including your Mac, iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. These are noise canceling earbuds that offer spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Battery life is up to six hours, but with the included wireless charging case, you get up to 30 hours of listening time before needing an external power source.

They're on sale now for $219 (regularly $249).

Belkin

If you own an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, you can eliminate cable clutter on your desk or nightstand with a 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charger. We're fans of the Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand with MagSafe.

Use the code "APPLE2023" for 15% off.

