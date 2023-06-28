Apple iPad price tracker: When to buy the iPad, the iPad Pro and the iPad Air

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple iPads are some of the top tablets of 2023. If you're hoping to upgrade your old tablet or snag a new iPad, you'll want to know whether or not you're going to get a good deal right now. The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top Apple iPad models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy.

Keep reading to find out whether you should buy a new Apple iPad right now or wait for a better sale (hint: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner).

When to buy the Apple iPad 10th generation

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The iPad 10 goes on sale at Amazon once every month or two, and the lowest we've ever seen it at is $399. At a current sale price of $427, the iPad 10th generation is a pretty good deal -- but if you can hold out a few weeks until Amazon Prime Day 2023 you may have a chance to shave even more off that price.

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $427 (reduced from $450)

When to buy the Apple iPad Pro (2022)

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent iPad for video editing, streaming or gaming. Apple made some improvements to the writing and drawing experience on the new iPad Pros as well. When used with the Apple Pencil 2, the iPad Pro provides an effortless experience.

Amazon doesn't typically offer major discounts on the latest iPad Pro model. It did slip down to $699 once around the 2022 holidays, but its sale prices typically hover around $770 so at $774 it's currently a solid deal. If you wait until Amazon Prime Day 2023, you might get lucky and see a discount similar to that $699 price, as Apple products do tend to go on sale during the annual event.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 64 GB), $774 (reduced from $799)

When to buy Apple iPad Air 5

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

The Apple iPad Air 5 is currently at its lowest price ever, so if you've been eyeing an iPad Air, you might want to act fast. Previously we've seen the tablet drop down to around $650 during sales, but now is the first time it's gone as low as $630 on Amazon. That's a major discount off the $749 list price.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $630 (regularly $749)

When to buy the Apple iPad Mini 6

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $469. The iPad Mini 6 is frequently on sale at Amazon, possibly because the latest Mini model came out in 2021 so it is not as new as the models above. The lowest price we've ever seen for the 64 GB iPad Mini is $399. While it's technically on sale for a decent discount now, you may want to hold off on buying the iPad Mini until Prime Day to see if you can save a bit more.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $469 (reduced from $499)

