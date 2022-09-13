The Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8 are available for pre-order on Amazon now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, here's your chance: The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8 are now available for preorder on Amazon.

Top product in this article:

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 were first announced by Apple last week alongside the new Apple iPhone 14, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation. The new earbuds feature longer battery life, touch controls, a new wireless chip and a redesigned case. Apple AirPods Pro 2 will be officially released on Sept. 23.

The upgraded Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, meanwhile, ship Friday, Sept. 16.

Ahead, learn more about the new AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation. Then submit your preorders on Amazon.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you better keep track of and find you AirPods case.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249 and are slated for release on Sept. 23. You can preorder the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

Like the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8 also detects when the wearer is in a car crash.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor, and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options will be available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model will start at $399, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.

(If you want to get one for yourself and one for a friend or family member, head over to Verizon for a buy-one-get-one Apple Watch 8 deal.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $399

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation

Apple

Apple Watch SE, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It's a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular. It is available for preorder now.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279

Related content from Essentials: