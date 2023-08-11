Amazon is having a huge early Labor Day sale on Keurig coffee makers and coffee accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's time to upgrade your morning coffee. Now you can treat yourself to a more convenient, customizable and consistent cup of java with a brand new Keurig machine, and save money while you do it. The old coffee maker in your kitchen just can't compete -- Keurig makes some of the best and easiest-to-use coffee makers in 2023. You'll appreciate the upgrade even more when the weather gets colder.

Best deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories

Amazon just slashed the price on several of the best Keurig coffee makers of 2023. Here are the top deals you can get right now.

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. The compact Keurig comes with a small one-cup water reservoir and a removable drip tray that can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. You can brew a 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee in just minutes.

"The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker has quickly become my go-to appliance for a quick and delicious cup of coffee." shared one Amazon reviewer. "Its compact size fits perfectly in my kitchen, saving valuable counter space. Brewing is a breeze with just a simple touch, and the 6- to 12-ounce brew sizes allow me to customize my coffee to the perfect strength.".

It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black. The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is currently 40% of at Amazonf, bringing its cost down to $60.

Why we like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker:

Its compact design doesn't take up too much counter space.

This small coffee maker has fast brewing capabilities.

The K-Mini is energy efficient, with automatic shut off after your last brew.

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use. The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker. The milk frother has three temperature settings: The lowest is ideal for making iced drinks, while the highest promises to froth oat and almond milks.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-Cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function, too.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate. Right now, the brewer is on sale for 20% off at Amazon.

Why we like the Keurig K-Cafe Smart coffee maker:

Versatile brewing options help you create your perfect drink.

It includes an adjustable hot and cold milk frother.

You can use Barista Mode in the compatible mobile app to access recipes and guides on how to craft tons of different drinks.

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool summer nights.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use. I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money," said one verified purchaser on Amazon.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker allows you to use single-serve K-cups or brew a larger serving with ground coffee. The coffee maker features a 60-ounce water reservoir, so you don't need to refill in between every brew. There is also a pause feature that allows you to stop the machine for 20 seconds while brewing a pot of coffee so that you can pour yourself a fresh cup right away. It's rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker! This versatile machine has revolutionized my morning coffee routine and has become an indispensable part of my kitchen," says one verified Amazon purchaser.

Why we like the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker:

You can use K-cups to make individual cups of coffee or demand, or brew larger pots with grounds.

Auto-brew setting allows you to schedule a brew up to 24 hours in advance, so hot coffee is waiting for you when you wake up.

The adjustable multi-position water reservoir can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer.

