Jeff Ray

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010. He came to North Texas from Nashville, where he spent the past 11 years, most recently as the morning meteorologist at WKRN-TV. His career has also taken him to Kansas City, Mo., where he was the senior meteorologist at KSHB-TV. Prior to that, he worked at television stations in Jefferson City, Mo.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Fort Pierce, Fla.

Born in Lubbock, Jeff spent most of his childhood in Tennessee. He returned to Texas to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where he received his first undergraduate degree. Jeff went on to study news at the University of Florida and later completed his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology at Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

Jeff and his wife are thrilled to be raising their two sons here in North Texas. In his spare time, Jeff enjoys gardening, cooking (which is more like scientific experimentation, if you ask his wife) and woodworking.