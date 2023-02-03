As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning.

But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads.

Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas.

But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup.

Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow.

The Uber driver hopes to get in a full day of rides to make up for the two days of lost wages.

"Since it's going to freeze I'm probably going to cut off early and try to get off at a decent time and get out again once it gets manageable," Bush said.

The North Texas Tollway Authority had a convoy of trucks pushing the last remaining ice off to the side of its managed lanes this afternoon.

TxDOT says it will continue treating freeways the night in case puddles freeze creating black ice.

"Every area in Dallas, and the surrounding area has the potential to be a slick spot," said TxDOT spokesperson Madison Schein.

John Wilson has enjoyed two straight snow days as a high school student.

He plans to take it safe and slow when he goes back tomorrow.

"I've been driving since Tuesday to be honest and the ice hasn't been a huge factor for me. You just have to drive gingerly," Wilson said.

If you don't already use TXDOT's website drivetexas.org, it's a good online resource to find specific spots on a map where there could be problems in the morning with any ice buildup.