Winning $1M Texas Lottery ticket sold in Farmersville

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Blue Ridge has a new millionaire after someone bought a winning lottery ticket.

The claimant bought it at Quick Check Convenience, located at 815 McKinney St., in Farmersville.

This was the second of eight top prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game.

Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.