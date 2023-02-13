Violent crime is down in Dallas, but police say there's more work to be done

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was on Twitter yesterday touting data that he says shows that violent crime is down across Dallas. This comes ahead of the city council's public safety committee meeting on Monday.

CBS 11 sat down with the president of the National Black Police Association's Dallas Chapter to talk about what he wants to hear in tomorrow's meeting.

In a tweet Saturday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted out data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association showing that Dallas had a decrease in murders, rape, robbery and aggravated assault in 2022 and 2021 including a 3.6% drop in murders.

Our local media have no interest in reporting on this data, which is why you haven’t heard about it. But you better believe if Dallas was leading the nation in violent crime INCREASES you’d be hearing about it daily. It’s sad, really. Kudos to @DallasPD and our residents!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8qc8k6RuNl — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) February 11, 2023

In a statement to CBS 11 News, Mayor Eric Johnson said:

"Through our focus on both data-driven policing strategies and community-based solutions, Dallas has bucked national trends and is now officially the only top 10 city in the United States to record two-straight years of reductions in every major violent crime category. We have more work to do, but I am proud of the work of the men and women of the Dallas Police Department and the people of Dallas."

"I don't really believe that we should tout that crime is down and all is well because we have families that are losing members and people dying weekly in this city," said Sgt. Sheldon Smith, the president of the National Black Police Association's Dallas chapter. He says there's more work to be done when it comes to reducing violent crime.

"When our community suffers a violent crime in the neighborhood we need them to help us solve that crime and a lot of people are apprehensive when it comes to talking about what's going on in their community from fear," said Smith.

He says he wants to see the police department continue to aggressively fight crime.

"At the end of the day it's old fashioned policing we've got to not be apprehensive about getting out of the car and talking to people," said Smith.

In addition to giving an update on the city's violent crime reduction plan. The city council's public safety committee meeting will address topics including:

Human trafficking enforcement initiatives

A community violence intervention program

DFR and DPD recruitment and retention

"I would like to see an increased recruitment of African American officers," said Smith. "I think if we can get more African Americans to join our police department I think that will be very good for our fight against crime."

The Public Safety Committee meeting will take place on Monday February 13 at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on the city website.