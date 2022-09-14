Victim in road rage incident disarms suspect

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A road rage incident led to a confrontation with a handgun.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of I-635 in Mesquite.

Police said it began as road rage and two vehicles stopped in a parking lot. The suspect had a handgun but the victim was able to disarm him.

Caught it on tape! “Yep yep they’re fighting” lol Interesting day at the office. Road rage is real y’all. Almost recorded someone getting shot in our parking lot 😳. That would not have been cool at all. Check out the video… Remember someone is always recording.🎥📽️🎥 Posted by Ricardo Miller on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

While the victim was attempting to clear the weapon, the gun accidentally fired one round. There was no damage or injuries reported.

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.