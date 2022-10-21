Vaccine experts add COVID-19 shot to list of recommended vaccines for children

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A CDC panel of U.S. vaccine experts has decided to add the COVID-19 shot to its list of recommended vaccines for children.

It's expected state and local officials will take this into account when making their own recommendations and decisions for school attendance.

"I think it's whatever the doctors think is right," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "I think with too many things, politics weighs into things and we need to listen to what the doctors say."

"Definitely child vaccines & school vaccines are very good," Dallas County Health & Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said. "Now with COVID, I think it's still new and so it's a recommendation. In Texas, it's something that the state health department reviews and they make a decision."

In a statement to CBS 11, the Texas Department of State Health Services says it will "follow the direction of the Legislature on this."

"It should be added because it's killing people," Dallas mom Keturrah Pena said. "You're around kids who are at school that have it and then they bring it home to their moms, dads, grandmothers you know."

"Well I'm against it number one," Dallas mom Erica Cornelius said.

"We want to make decisions for our children. We're capable enough to make good solid decisions for our children."

CBS 11 reached out to several local school districts on this topic, hearing back from a couple.

Frisco ISD says it does not require any vaccines not mandated by the state.

Arlington ISD says at this time, it does not require COVID-19 vaccinations.