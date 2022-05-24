14 students dead, 1 teacher killed after Uvalde elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — CBS News reports at least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Governor Greg Abbott said the 18-year-old suspect is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers.

The elementary school has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents can pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital previously shared on Facebook that 13 children were transported there for treatment. Their post also said two patients were deceased.

A second hospital, University Hospital, tweeted "We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don't have a condition to release at this time."

We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022

Grand Prairie ISD tweeted out their support for the victims, saying, "Our hearts are with the families and community of Uvalde, Texas and @Uvalde_CISD. As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at all of our elementary and secondary campuses for the remaining two days of school."

Our hearts are with the families and community of Uvalde, Texas and @Uvalde_CISD.



As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at all of our elementary and secondary campuses for the remaining two days of school. — Grand Prairie ISD (@grandprairieisd) May 24, 2022

The Arlington Police Department also expressed their condolences, saying, "Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events unfolding in Uvalde. Sending our love to our brothers and sisters at the Uvalde Police Department, all of the other first responders who answered this call, and all those who will be investigating this case in the days / weeks to come."

Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events unfolding in Uvalde. Sending our love to our... Posted by Arlington Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

"Our hearts are with the devastated community of Uvalde, Texas in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy. You are in our thoughts and prayers," the The Fort Worth Police Department shared on Facebook.

Our hearts are with the devastated community of Uvalde, Texas in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Uvalde is now one of the nation's deadliest elementary school shootings.

Twenty children and six staff members were killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting on Dec. 14, 2012 in Connecticut.