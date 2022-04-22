'Truly heroic,' Krum High School teacher Carly Lovelace saves choking student

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The community is praising Krum High School English teacher Carly Lovelace for saving a student who was choking on a bottle cap on April 21.

The school shared a detailed account of the incident on its Facebook page.

Lovelace was presenting her daily lesson when the student jumped from her chair in a panic as she began to choke.

Surveillance video shows the student race into the hallway with Lovelace right behind. The teacher wraps her arms around her and starts performing the Heimlich maneuver. After several attempts, the lid was finally dislodged and the student collapsed into Lovelace's arms.

"Mrs. Lovelace's instant action is truly heroic," said Krum ISD Superintendent Dr. Jason Cochran. "In a time when educators and education is constantly under fire, it is truly inspiring to watch a teacher create such a life-changing moment and have such a connection with her student. Seeing this student embrace Mrs. Lovelace for so long after being saved is inspiring to me and inspiring to others in the profession; that relationship right there is why teachers come into this profession."

The student received medical attention by the school nurse and is doing fine, according to the school.