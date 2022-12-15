Watch CBS News
Toy drive at NorthPark Center benefits children in a small Texas town

By J.D. Miles

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A holiday toy drive is running out of time to fulfill the dreams of needy children in small, rural Texas town. 

The Toys and Hope for Marlin gift drive continues through Sunday at Renew Beauty in NorthPark Center. 

The med spa is collecting new, unwrapped toys for as many as 400 children who live in Marlin, an impoverished town of about 5,000 people outside Waco. 

The owner of Renew Beauty says the town holds a special place in her heart, but this year it's been a struggle attracting donations.  

If you would like to help out before Sunday, come by the collection box inside the spa, on the upper level, just outside Neiman Marcus. 

