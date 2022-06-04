Texas lawmakers taking steps to prevent future tragedies

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A lot of the details surrounding the Uvalde school shooting haven't been 100% clear and some state lawmakers have not held back expressing their disappointment.

Governor Greg Abbott has announced two special legislative committees that will work towards preventing future tragedies.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick's "Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans" will study and develop legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan's "Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting" will examine the circumstances surrounding the massacre — gathering information and evidence that will help guide the House's response.

Texas House Democrats will also host a series of "Safe Texas Town Hall" meetings starting June 6th.

Tonight, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke also hosting his own town hall on protecting children in Austin.

"We're going to commit ourselves to doing everything within our power, not as Democrats, not as Republicans, as independents, as human beings who want to be there for one another have the power to do so," O'Rourke said.

All of this comes as Governor Abbott is asking the Texas Education Agency to have school districts identify ways they can make campuses more secure before next school year.

Weekly inspections of exterior doors and more trained law-enforcement on campus are two of his recommendations.

Patrick is also calling for the state to give bulletproof shields to all school police officers. He's asking state leaders to either move $50 million to either the Governor's Office or DPS to begin buying them as soon as possible.