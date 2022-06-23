Texas House Democrats hold news conference on gun violence, school safety

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus are hosting a press conference at the State Capitol on gun violence and school safety.

The talks come a day before the one month anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting where 19 children and two teachers were murdered.

Members will discuss common-sense solutions that they think deserve immediate attention from the Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott. House Democrats will also recap the series of town hall meetings they have held across the state during the last three weeks to gather constituent feedback on how to better protect all Texans.

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner, State Rep.Tracy King, Rep. Mary González and Rep. Rhetta Bowers will attend.