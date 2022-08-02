Answering a 'crying need,' Tarrant County approves funding for air conditioners

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a $180,000 grant agreement with Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County on Aug. 2 to provide air conditioners for vulnerable residents.

With the agreement, the non-profit can purchase and install air conditioner and air conditioner/heater combination window units for those in need.

The targeted population in Tarrant County is households who are disabled, elderly, low income/fixed income and grandparents raising grandchildren.

"With the extreme heat we're seeing this summer, there is a crying need in our community," said Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks. "This effort between Tarrant County and Meals on Wheels will help reach some of our most vulnerable residents."

Partner agencies will act as referral agents for the program, including the Aging Disability Resource Center, Community Resource Connection Group, first responders, and other Tarrant County social service providers who serve vulnerable populations.

Anyone needing a unit should call their social worker or case manager. The social worker or case manager will call Meals on Wheels at (817) 336.0912 to provide the referral.

If an someone is in need but does not have a case manager or social worker, they should call Tarrant County Aging and Disability Resource Center at (855) 937.2372 or Tarrant County Department of Human Services at (817) 531.5620 for more information or to speak with a case worker.