Watch CBS News
News

Snake slithers into woman's shoe closet in Southlake

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Snake slithers into woman's shoe closet in Southlake
Snake slithers into woman's shoe closet in Southlake 00:33

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Southlake police officers removed a snake from a woman's shoe closet over the weekend. 

The woman initially called animal control, but officers showed up instead. They said they believe the snake was a baby cottonmouth, which is venomous.  

Officers used tongs to pick up the snake. Afterward, they took the snake to Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve, 758 acres of Cross Timbers ecosystem considered the Preserve.

Police didn't comment on how the snake got into the house. 

First published on May 10, 2022 / 3:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.