Problem area for Rowlett drivers is getting improvements to reduce crashes

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Starting next Thursday, the City of Rowlett will have construction crews along Dalrock Road, just north of Princeton Road, to fix a problem area for many residents.

"They're going to put in a high-friction surface, and the purpose behind the high-friction surface is that the wheels hug that better so as you make that turn, it'll be a little more forgiving," said Rowlett City Manager Brian Funderburk. A guard rail will also be installed.

According to the city, since 2016 there's been 22 crashes along the curve, but after the city installed some initial safety improvements such as raised pavement markers, signs and rumble strips earlier this year, there's only been one crash.

The crashes seem to happen during wet weather or when the driver is impaired or distracted according to Funderburk.

"It's been for a couple different reasons, there's been driving under the influence, but I think part of the issue is distracted drivers particularly with cell phones," he said.

This brings relief to neighbors who live in that area, like Tommy Hendry who told CBS 11 he's had seven cars crash into his yard and even one truck into his house.

"We were sleeping in bed at 3 o'clock in the morning and the truck just blew and I said oh no—what's going on," Hendry said.

Funderburk said police reports and complaints from this community helped get the ball rolling on fixing this issue. If you want to bring attention to something in your neighborhood—their advice—let city officials know.

"Either the mayor or city council, the city manager like myself they would notify them and then generally we would start those questions," added Funderburk.

The construction project could last up to two months.