Police: 3 injured, including officer, 1 dead in Washington, DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police said that multiple people, including a police officer, were shot earlier this evening in Washington, D.C.
It happened at a Juneteenth event. Police said the organizers did not have a permit.
One victim, a teenager, was reported to have been killed. Three others were wounded.
The D.C. police said a Metro Police Department officer was among the three injured. He was reportedly in stable condition.
Police plan to hold a press conference on the shooting later this evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
