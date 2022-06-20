Police: 3 injured, including officer, 1 dead in Washington, DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police said that multiple people, including a police officer, were shot earlier this evening in Washington, D.C.

It happened at a Juneteenth event. Police said the organizers did not have a permit.

One victim, a teenager, was reported to have been killed. Three others were wounded.

The D.C. police said a Metro Police Department officer was among the three injured. He was reportedly in stable condition.

Police plan to hold a press conference on the shooting later this evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

