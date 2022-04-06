Watch CBS News

Plano tutor Jerry Tsai arrested, charged 3 counts indecency with a child

By Annie Gimbel

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Plano Police Department is seeking other potential victims of a tutor who was arrested in March on three counts of indecency with a child.

Jerry Tsai Plano Police Department

Jerry Tsai, 68, was arrested after an alleged victim made an outcry to her mother.

While conducting an investigation into her allegations, the Sex Crimes Unit interviewed two additional juvenile students who made outcries of abuse against Tsai, police said. A warrant was obtained for Tsai's arrest shortly after.

Anyone with information regarding Tsai or a similar incident is asked to contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 941.2148.

