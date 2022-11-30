Perot Foundation gives Dallas' United Way the biggest donation ever received

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On this Giving Tuesday - United Way of Metropolitan Dallas received its biggest donation ever.

The Perot family made it happen, with a goal of significant improving quality of life for so many North Texans in need.

"The Perot family has been a supporter of United Way's work for five decades," President and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Jennifer Sampson said. "So the relationship goes way back."

On Giving Tuesday, the Perots giving the nonprofit $15 million – the largest single donation in its 98-year history.

"The investment that we're making today - thanks to their generosity - will be targeted to United Way's community impact partners who are all aligned with our 'Aspire United 2030 strategy,'"Sampson said.

Sampson says this gift will help 144 local organizations to meet their goal of strengthening education, health and incomes in North Texas.

"Oh my god this is so amazing, this is such a wonderful gift," said Murriel Webb, director of Braswell Childhood Development Center.

South Dallas' Braswell Childhood Development Center is one of the organizations benefiting from the donation. There, they focus on early childhood education. Webb says every dollar will be put to good use.

"One interesting fact is that my community's average income is probably about $25 to $26,000 a year," Webb said. "The unfortunate thing is my employees have not reached that amount."

She says this gift will move her staff members to a sustainable wage and give them insurance benefits so they can continue to make a difference in children's lives.

"This will be an astronomical opportunity," she said.

United Way says it's opportunities like this that move communities forward.