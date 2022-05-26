North Texas students uneasy after two arrests for guns at schools

Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class.

"I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, waved it around and loaded it… and waved it around the cameras."

Police stepped up security after a student brought a firearm campus.

An officer detained the juvenile suspect and seized his gun. Police said no threats were made and nobody was injured.

A similar incident happened on the other side of the metroplex.

A student at Berkner High School in Richardson was arrested after police found a pistol and a replica AR-15 in his car. This all started around 11 a.m. yesterday when someone saw a man walking towards the school with what appeared to be a rifle and called 911.

"I definitely don't want this happening again. I feel like this just shouldn't have happened," said Emily Bennett, a student a Berkner.

Fleur Rodenburg, an exchange student from the Netherlands, said, "Two days ago, in southern Texas, and then a day after you're in lockdown. That's a lot in one week."

Richardson police identified the boy as a Berkner student and found him inside.

He didn't have any weapons on him, but police said they found guns in his car.

We don't know yet just how serious the threats were at either school, but the fear was real.

"I was pretty scared to come to school today," said Rodenburg.

Munoz was shaken by the incident too. "It's honestly scary for me."

They said they're glad the school year is almost over; tomorrow is the last day for Richardson ISD. Fort Worth students will be in class until Tuesday.

The Richardson ISD student was charged with unlawfully carrying weapons in a weapons-free school zone, a felony.

It's unclear what penalties the Fort Worth student will face, or whether they will allowed back at school.