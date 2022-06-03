North Texas gas prices up... again

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Gas prices are up again.

"Seeing this makes me want to just get out and walk," driver, Terrell Young said.

The metroplex recorded an all new high with average gas prices at $4.44, statewide the new record is $4:34 and nationwide the all time high is $4.72.

"It's upsetting, I mean $4:44... Heck, that little bit that you put in, like $20, you'll only get four gallons," driver Luis Garcia said.

Experts said this is no surprise.

"What's expected, is after summer driving season we will get some relief until Labor Day though," AAA Texas Spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster said. "We're likely going to see higher prices because demand."

Armbruster said it's the perfect storm of high demand and a right support that's impacting the price of oil.

"When you break down a gallon of gas, half of the costs of that gallon of gas is the cost of crude oil," Armbruster said.

The situation in Ukraine and with the U.S. cutting off Russia, along with the high demand is making things more difficult to manage.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast oil prices coming down slightly between now and the end of 2023.

These predictions have drivers worried about the future and what prices will ultimately come to.

"Man you know what you can get for $5 and you putting it in your tank? A gallon?" Young asked.

"I mean it is what it is right now," Garcia said. "But I hope these prices go down, because they need to."

AAA said don't out $5 gas prices just yet as there will be some relief after the summer but it's not clear how much that will be.