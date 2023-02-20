1 person killed in New Orleans shooting along Mardi Gras parade route, police say

Five people were shot at a Mardi Gras parade Sunday night and one died, New Orleans police said. One person was detained at the scene in connection with the gunfire.

Police said it happened along the route of the Krewe of Bacchus parade.

They said officers on patrol at the parade heard shots ring out and found five victims when they got to the scene — three males and two females. One was a juvenile, police said.

They were taken to a hospital and one of the male victims was pronounced dead.

The others were said to be in stable condition.

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier told CBS New Orleans affiliate WWL-TV officers "were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this" and that two guns were recovered.

"This is really not something we wanted to see," said Ganthier. "We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras."

The parade was temporarily held up but then allowed to continue, WWL reported.

An eyewitness told WWL there were at least a dozen shots and people were falling all over themselves trying to get out of the way, leaving everything they had behind them.

The eyewitness said there were several skirmishes that officers broke up before the shooting in the vicinity of where the gunfire happened.

Journalist Jonah Gilmore spoke to another eyewitness:

Stacey Morigeau was in the area when an incident occurred along the uptown parade route during Bacchus. pic.twitter.com/6rtP5WIQHy — Jonah Gilmore (@JonahMGilmore) February 20, 2023

Twitter user @SoThatHappnd posted video of the aftermath:

New Orleans police say they were assisted at the scene by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Department, Louisiana State Police and the Department of Corrections